Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Reinstated by Maryland Court

By Christine Pelisek
Published on March 28, 2023 04:28 PM
Adnan Syed, who was released from prison after his murder conviction was overturned, has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the universityâs Prisons and Justice Initiative.
Photo: Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty

The murder conviction of Adnan Syed — the subject of the hit true-crime podcast Serial — has been reinstated, according to multiple reports.

The conviction was reinstated after the Appellate Court of Maryland decided that a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, the brother of Syed's murdered ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, according to The New York Times.

The court determined that the rights of Lee's family were violated because they weren't given proper notice of an October hearing to toss out Syed's conviction.

hae mi lee & adnan syed
Hae Min Lee, Adnan Syed. NC; Courtesy Syed family

"Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee's right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State's motion to vacate… this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed's right to be free from double jeopardy," the court's opinion said, according to CNN.

A new hearing was ordered, the Times reports.

In a statement to PEOPLE, David Sanford, attorney for the Lee family, said: "We are delighted that the Appellate Court of Maryland agrees with Mr. Lee that his right to have reasonable notice of the Syed vacatur hearing and his right to be physically present at that hearing were violated by the trial court. We are equally pleased that the Appellate Court is directing the lower court to conduct a transparent hearing where the evidence will be presented in open court and the court's decision will be based on evidence for the world to see."

Syed was released from prison in the fall of 2022 after his first-degree murder conviction from 2000 was vacated.

Last fall, Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn wrote in an order that prosecutors failed to turn over evidence to Syed's lawyers that could have helped prove that he didn't kill Lee.

There was also a "substantial and significant probability that the result would have been different," Phinn said, since new evidence came to light since the trial ended more than two decades earlier.

News of Syed's release came after prosecutors filed a motion to vacate his murder conviction, arguing that it was riddled with problems.

Prosecutors asked that he receive a new trial, according to motions filed in circuit court.

Since his 2000 conviction, Syed has always maintained his innocence, which was explored in the 2014 podcast, and later an HBO documentary.

State's attorney for Baltimore City Marilyn Mosby said in the motion filed Sept. 14 that "after a nearly year-long investigation by the state and defense" new information was discovered, including "the possible involvement of alternative suspects."

Image
Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS/Getty

Prosecutors said that they will continue their investigation, and "bring a suspect or suspects to justice," but also are not saying "at this time" that Syed is innocent.

"However, for all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction," said the office of Mosby, which is overseeing the reinvestigation, in the court papers.

They also asked for Syed to be released on his own recognizance as the investigation continues.

"We have spent 23 years fighting the state and now the state is saying they got it wrong, maybe, and the state is saying he did not deserve to be convicted," longtime Syed family friend Rabia Chaudry previously told PEOPLE. "To not have to fight the state is incredible."

