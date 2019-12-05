Minn. Mom Was Killed, Dismembered by Boyfriend, Who Coerced Brother at Gunpoint to Cover Up Crime

Image zoom Adelle Jensen Facebook

A Minnesota man learned Wednesday he’ll be spending the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of his girlfriend, whose body has never been recovered.

Joshua Dow, 35, received his sentence for killing Adelle Jensen four years ago.

Jensen, 25, is the mother of Dow’s child. She has not been seen since late 2015, and her remains are still missing.

Prosecutors said Jensen was killed on Nov. 18, 2015, in Dow’s Minneapolis residence.

A statement from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that over the last four years, investigators have been able to determine that Dow dismembered Jensen’s body and disposed of the remains across the city.

The murder followed an intense argument several days before. The couple’s daughter was 2 at the time of the killing.

Freeman’s statement indicates Dow shot Jensen before placing her body in a warehouse, where he cut it into pieces.

Dow’s brother said Dow forced him at gunpoint to transport Jensen’s body to the warehouse, and he also said he helped Dow get rid of a coach with Jensen’s blood on it, CBSMinnesota reports.

Last month’s plea came as part of an agreement put together by Freeman and his office.

On Feb. 19, 2016, Dow pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and the gross misdemeanor charge of interference with a dead body. His sentences on both ran concurrently and the drug sentence was for 75 months.

Dow was set to be released in February 2020.

“During the sentencing today, six members of Adelle Jensen’s family addressed the court reading victim impact statements,” reads the statement from Freeman’s office.

Her mother, Cinda Jensen, spoke first: “For the past four years, Joshua Dow has created many victims. [Jensen’s daughter] has been without her mother, our girls have been without their sister, we have been without our beloved daughter. And many, many family members and friends have been devastated by the horrific murder of Adelle Katherine Jensen.”

She continued: “Joshua Dow is solely and heinously responsible for taking away a beautiful young soul from God’s world.”

Her older and younger sisters, brother-in-law, father and aunt also shared their sentiments.

At the time of the shooting, the couple was reportedly separated.