Woman Took N.Y.C. Subway in Final Minutes of 2022. She Hasn't Been Seen Since

Police in New York City are searching for a 21-year-old woman who vanished on her way home from work on New Year's Eve.

"We don't know what happened to her," Teresa Robles tells PEOPLE about her missing daughter, Adamaruis Garcia of Queens.

"We are very sad," says the young woman's uncle, Cesar Robles, who says he has felt sick ever since she vanished. "We are really missing her."

On Saturday, Garcia went to work at her part-time job at Rue 57, a restaurant in Manhattan, from noon to 9, like usual, Cesar says.

After work, Garcia, who Cesar says is affectionately called "Yuri," hung out with friends and then headed back home with a coworker, he says.

Garcia took one train home with a coworker but then got off at the Queensboro Plaza stop at about 11:45 to transfer, says Cesar.

Adamaruis Garcia. Family Photo

"Since that time, we haven't heard anything from her," he says. "We are very worried."

Police checked the cameras in the area and at Queensboro Plaza and said they saw Garcia there at 11:45 p.m.

Garcia's mother says she last spoke to her daughter at 9 p.m. that night. "She said, 'I'm working, Mama,'" Teresa recalls.

"At 10 p.m. I sent a message to her saying, 'Where are you? Come to eat,'" she says.

"But she never answered."

Teresa reported her daughter missing on New Year's Day.

She and the rest of her close-knit family have been waiting for word about Garcia's whereabouts ever since.

Adamaruis Garcia. Family Photo

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She is like my daughter," says Cesar. "I talk to her all the time."

"We want to see her," he adds. "We don't know if somebody knows where she is. If anybody sees her, please call us and let us know."

Upbeat Young Woman, with Bright Future

Yuri, he says, is known for always being upbeat.

"She is always happy," he says.

"She goes to school during the week. She works part-time on the weekend."

She has a bright future ahead of her, he says.

"She's only 21," he says.

Garcia was last seen wearing a short black dress and black and white sneakers.

She is described as being about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 115 lba with brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.