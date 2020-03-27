Actor with Roles in Moneyball and Iron Man 2 Arrested for Allegedly Peddling Fake Coronavirus Cure

Image zoom Keith Middlebrook Emma McIntyre/Getty

A California actor who played bit parts in films like Thor, Iron Man 2 and Moneyball is at the center of the federal government’s first coronavirus-related criminal fraud case, PEOPLE learns.

Acting on a tip, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53, on Wednesday, a statement from the Justice Department confirms. Middlebrook has homes in Westwood, Newport Beach and Murrieta.

The arrest allegedly occurred “during a meeting in which [Middlebrook] delivered pills” that he’d claimed to have “personally developed” as a “treatment that prevents coronavirus infection.” The complaint against Middlebrook states that the actor allegedly thought he was meeting with a potential investor, but was instead bringing the pills to an undercover agent.

Scientists and health officials maintain there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and dispel any claims there is a vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection.

Middlebrook has been charged with one count of attempted wire fraud, which carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

“Middlebrook fraudulently solicited funds with promises of massive profits for a company he called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. (QP20), and he falsely claimed to at least one potential investor that Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson was a member of the board of directors, according to the affidavit in support of the complaint,” reads the statement, adding federal authorities reached out to the NBA legend, who confirmed “to investigators that he knew nothing about Middlebrook’s company.”

The statement alleges Middlebrook claimed the company “would mass produce the pills he claimed would prevent COVID-19. Upon receipt of investor funds, Middlebrook would issue shares in both QP20 and Quantum Cure CV 2020 (QC20), another alleged corporation Middlebrook claimed would market the serum that could cure COVID-19 patients within two to three days.”

Middlebrook allegedly told at least one individual, “I have developed the cure for the Coronavirus,” noting he owned the patent for the drug. He allegedly promised potential investors a million-dollar investment would yield a return of at least $200 million, once the medication hit the market.

Authorities allege he promoted the pills in videos posted this month to his 2.4 million Instagram followers, apparently saying those who’d tested positive recovered after using his pills for three days. It is further alleged in the statement Middlebrook said in the videos the pills also made users immune to the deadly virus.

“During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to prey upon our fears and weaknesses,” said United States Attorney Nick Hanna in the statement. “While this may be the first federal criminal case in the nation stemming from the pandemic, it certainly will not be the last. I again am urging everyone to be extremely wary of outlandish medical claims and false promises of immense profits. And to those who perpetrate these schemes, know that federal authorities are out in force to protect all Americans, and we will move aggressively against anyone seeking to cheat the public during this critical time.”

Middlebrook remains in custody on an unspecified amount of bail.

It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf. PEOPLE was also unable to determine if he entered a plea during his arraignment in federal court Thursday.

According to authorities, Middlebrook was indicted in federal court in 2014 for allegedly trying to defraud celebrities and athletes by offering expensive services he claimed would improve their credit. However, that case was dismissed due to a speedy trial violation, prosecutors said, and was never refiled.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.