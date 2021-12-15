Home Alone actor Devin Ratray will not face any charges in the alleged incident

Actor Who Played Kevin's Brother Buzz in Home Alone Accused of Trying to Strangle Woman

Former child star Devin Ratray has been accused of punching a woman and attempting to strangle her in an altercation Thursday — but police tell PEOPLE that they are not pursuing charges in the incident.

Ratray, 44, rose to prominence in the early 1990s when he played Buzz McCallister, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin's character, in the first two Home Alone movies. According to a heavily redacted police report obtained by Page Six, the woman alleged that Ratray punched her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to strangle her.

Police tell TMZ that the incident happened at a Hyatt Hotel in Oklahoma City. The local police arrived on the scene and declined to press charges. Ratray and the woman then went their separate ways.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the incident to PEOPLE but did not confirm the identity of the woman, citing privacy concerns.

A representative for Ratray did not return PEOPLE's messages for comment, but told TMZ that the two got into a verbal argument, but denied that things got physical. The representative declined to tell the outlet what the argument was about.

Ratray recently told PEOPLE that a Home Alone reunion was in the works with some members of the original cast. He also reprised his role as Buzz in the movie Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.

"This film has become legacy and has affected families now for more than one generation," Ratray told PEOPLE at the time. "Parents are showing children, children are showing grandchildren something that I was a part of. I've come to realize that this movie, it's bigger than me."