Actor Peter Dante Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Neighbor Over Noise Complaint: Report

Peter Dante, a comedic actor known for his roles in various Adam Sandler movies, was arrested earlier this week after allegedly threatening his neighbors over a noise complaint.

The 52-year-old actor was taken into custody at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Los Angeles and charged with a felony level offense, according to jail records. Dante was held on $50,000 bail before being released that evening at about 6 p.m. after posting bond. He's due in court on Jan. 12, 2022.

Both a representative for Dante and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Detailing the events that led to his arrest, TMZ reported — citing law enforcement sources — that Dante was upset by noises coming from a neighbor's home construction project and confronted the neighbor. It was during that conversation that Dante allegedly made violent threats against the neighbor's family, according to the outlet.

Dante had roles in comedies like Grandma's Boy (2006) and several Sandler films, such as The Waterboy (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and That's My Boy (2012).

