Hagen Mills appeared in TV shows including Baskets and the 2020 horror film Star Light

Actor Hagen Mills Fatally Shoots Self, Tries to Kill Girlfriend in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Hagen Mills, an actor who appeared in TV shows including Baskets, died by suicide Tuesday after he allegedly shot the mother of his four-year-old daughter and then killed himself.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, Mills, 29, shot 34-year-old Erica Price in the arm and chest as she entered her residence in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Police said Mills had held his daughter and her grandmother hostage inside the home until Price returned home from work.

The child and grandmother were not injured in the incident.

When police arrived shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, they were met by the injured Price outside. She told officers that Mills was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Price was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Mills, who lived in Graves County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a motive is unclear.

“That would be speculative, whereas we are unable to interview the perpetrator,” Sheriff Nathan Kent tells PEOPLE.