A shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh has resulted in multiple deaths and six injuries, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety announced.

“There were multiple fatalities and six injuries,” the department announced on Twitter. The tweet added that four of the six injured were police officers and that three of them had been shot.

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill section of the city, the department announced in another tweet. It will be prosecuted as a hate crime and the FBI will be leading the investigation, the Department announced.

According to the New York Times and other media outlets, law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Robert Bowers, 46. CNN reports authorities are looking at Bowers’ social media posts.

The suspect was taken into custody after surrendering to police, according to the Associated Press.

CBS affiliate KDKA reported that eight people were killed.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department confirmed there was an active shooter in the area at 10:34 a.m., writing on its official Twitter account that the area should be avoided.

The Pittsburg Bureau of Police and Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After surrendering, he was transported to Mercy Hospital, Curt Conrad, chief of staff for City Councilman Corey O’Connor told CNN.

While the identity of the suspect remains unknown, police sources told KDKA that the shooter yelled “All Jews must die” after entering the synagogue during the Saturday morning Shabbat service.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, who was not present for the shooting, told ABC News that the Jewish neighborhood where the synagogue is located is usually very safe, and he was “stunned” about the violence that had taken place.

“There’s absolutely no crime, it’s an amazing neighborhood, it’s hard to believe it’s a city neighborhood,” he said. “It’s dominated by the Jewish community center four blocks away, it’s dominated by kosher bakeries, all kinds of Jewish gift shops, bookshops, a number of synagogues.

Synagogue member Fred Rabner told CNN that “everyone is just shaken up and upset” right now.

“It’s awful, it’s just awful,” he added.

Addressing the shooting on social media, President Donald Trump said he was “watching the events unfolding” and that “law enforcement [was] on the scene.”

“People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!” he continued, adding hours later that shooting had been “far more devastating than originally thought.”

Pennsylvania Governor went on to call the shooting an “absolute tragedy.”

“These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying “’his one is too many’ for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way,” he added in a separate message. “And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal.”

Local sports teams the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins also sent their “thoughts and prayers” to everyone affected by the shooting.

The New York Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department will also be sending officers to protect local synagogues.

“The NYPD is deploying heavy weapons teams, including the officers from the Critical Response Command and the Strategic Response Team, to houses of worship across the City,” the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News. “Additionally, sector cars in every command across New York City will be making additional visits to ensure the safety of all of our residents. Currently, there is no nexus to New York. But these steps are being taken until further information is learned about the events in Pittsburgh by the NYPD.”