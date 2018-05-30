An Arizona man falsely told guests at a Walt Disney World resort in Florida that there was an active shooter on the property on Monday — and later told police he was staging a YouTube stunt, PEOPLE confirms.

Dillion Burch, 22, was sentenced to three days in jail after pleading no contest Tuesday to disorderly intoxication and disturbing the peace at a public lodging for the incident at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Orlando, Florida, WKMG reported.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Burch approached numerous guests shortly after midnight and told them to evacuate because of the purported gunman. He would then tell them he was joking and recording their reactions for his YouTube channel.

The affidavit describes Burch as “highly intoxicated” and adds that the incident caused a “significant disturbance.”

The resort was put on lockdown because of Burch’s false statements, the affidavit states.

During the incident, Burch was asked by a staff member why he was telling people there was a shooter. Burch responded that he was working on a school project to capture people’s reactions to a possible emergency. He then said he would leave the hotel, and asked management not to follow him, the affidavit states.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrived as Burch was leaving and saw him running through the parking lot, according to the affidavit. He was found hiding in a row of bushes on hotel property, and was subsequently searched and taken into custody.

Beer was found in his backpack, the affidavit states.

Burch has been banned from the Walt Disney World property, WKMG reported.