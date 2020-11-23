'Definition of a Serial Killer': Tx. Man Allegedly Killed 4, Including College Student and Ex's Dad

Jeremy Harris is also suspected in non-fatal shootings in Denton, Prosper, and Frisco

Authorities in Texas have arrested a 31-year-old man, accusing him of killing four people while saying at a press conference he could be behind other crimes in the Dallas area.

"In my opinion, based on what I've seen so far, I believe this is the definition of a serial killer," Dallas Police Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez told reporters Friday about Jeremy Harris, a Red Oak man who has been in police custody since Nov. 18.

Harris has been charged with four counts of murder — one in Celina and three in Dallas — and is being held on $3 million bond, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators allege Harris killed Blair Carter, his ex-girlfriend's 60-year-old father, in Celina.

That killing occurred early on Nov. 18, when construction workers at a nearby site reported hearing gunshots and smoke coming from Carter's home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered the victim's remains.

Detectives soon learned Harris had dated Carter's daughter, and identified him as a suspect. He was tracked to Ellis County and detained with bond set at $1 million.

After his arrest, Dallas investigators started eyeing him as a suspect in three killings in their city, including the Halloween killing of Robert Jaden Urrea, a Southern Methodist University student.

Urrea, 19, was found shot to death in the middle of an intersection downtown, according to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

Harris, authorities allege, is also suspected in the fatal Nov. 14 shooting of 36-year-old Adam Gautreau, a homeless man with an 11-year-old son.

Harris is also now the lead suspect in the murder of Kenneth Hamilton that same evening, as well as an aggravated assault committed last week, police said at Friday's press conference.

Hamilton, 57, was shot in his car as he waited for a stop light, according to investigators.

The three killings in Dallas were committed at random, police allege.

Officials said they used ballistics and phone records to link Harris to the killings.

Police also said that Harris is under investigation for non-fatal shooting incidents carried out in Frisco, Denton, and Prosper on Nov. 17.

During the press conference, authorities noted Harris was released from parole in May and has previous convictions for drug possession, burglary, assault, evading arrest, assault against a family member, criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.