Accused Delphi Killer Once Helped Victim's Family with Photos at CVS, and Didn't Charge Them: Grandmother

After five and a half years, a local man has been arrested and charged with the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind.

During a Monday morning press conference, Indiana officials confirmed that Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two counts of murder. Allen — who is from the small town of Delphi — has entered a plea of not guilty, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said during the press conference.

After the press conference, the grandparents of Libby spoke to media about the break in the case.

"We've got a big mountain ahead of us," Libby's grandfather Mike Patty told reporters. "And we're going to stay after it. We have never given up. And you guys have not given up on us. We're going to keep pushing all the way."

Mike told reporters he did not personally know Allen, who worked at a CVS in Delphi. But Mike said investigators had expressed their belief all along that the suspect could be a community member.

"That's why we said, 'Never stop searching anywhere,' because we didn't know where he was, and like I said, Doug Carter had made mention of that as he could be living anywhere right amongst us, hiding in plain sight, and that's what came," Mike said.

Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. Facebook(2)

Libby's grandmother, Becky Patty, told reporters that Allen had once processed photos for the family — and did not charge them.

"That is correct," Becky told reporters. It is unclear if those photos were processed before or after the killings, and the content of those photos is also unclear.

Richard Allen. Indiana State Police

Becky told reporters her reaction to the news of the arrest was different from what she expected.

"I don't feel like I thought I would," Becky said, "I've always said that I would be screaming on the rooftop. We're not. It's sad. While there's somebody that's been arrested, our lives for five and a half years have been in a search mode and that's what we've done. We're not doing that anymore. So we're all just kind feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now. What do we do next. How do we help."

On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby and Abby went missing after they went for a hike on a local trail. When they didn't arrive to the location they were supposed to be picked up at, the girls were reported missing by family and a search ensued. The next day, Feb. 14, the girls' bodies were found near a creek. Their deaths were ruled a double-homicide.

Their cause of death has never been revealed, and police remained mum about how they died even after Allen's arrest.

An early clue in the investigation was a video found on Libby's cellphone where she captured a man approaching them. In the video, you can hear the man say, "down the hill."

The police released the grainy image in 2017 hoping it would help lead to an arrest. Police did not say if the man shown in the video is Allen.

A photo that was released by police in 2017 of the suspect. Indiana State Police

During the press conference on Monday, Superintendent of the Indiana State Police Doug Carter said the case is still under investigation and limited information is available at this time. Carter also said that the probable cause affidavit is currently sealed.

He added that if anyone else was involved with the deaths of the girls, that person will also be held accountable and that the tip line remains open.

Tips can be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called in at 765-822-3535.