Abducted Texas Girl, 13, Missing for a Month Is Believed to Be in 'Grave' Danger

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Texas for an abducted 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 9.

The alert states Betsabe Perez went missing from Del Rio and is believed be “in grave or immediate danger.”

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans with a white t-shirt and a black and white bandana on her head.

According to the alert, authorities are searching for Erik Diaz-Tapia, 19, in connection with the abduction. Diaz-Tapia was last seen driving a red older model four-door Sedan that is possibly a Pontiac.

Diaz-Tapia is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

PEOPLE’s call to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office seeking additional information was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office at 830-774-7513.