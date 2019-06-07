Abducted in Plain Sight Victim Jan Broberg Says Viewers Unfairly Blame Her Parents

Image zoom Jan Broberg Netflix

Few crime documentaries in recent memory have captured viewers’ imagination — and sparked more vitriol — than Abducted in Plain Sight, which told the harrowing story of Jan Broberg, a girl who was abducted twice by the same man in the 1970s, beginning when she was 12.

Broberg, now in her 50s, will be discussing those painful experiences — and how she eventually overcame them — at a panel discussion and meet-and-greet at this weekend’s CrimeCon 2019, an annual true crime festival from June 7-9 at New Orleans’ Hilton Riverside.

“My presentation will show clips from the doc and talk deeper about context and grooming,” she tells PEOPLE. “I want to explain more about how this kind of abuse can happen to regular, everyday families.”

Skye Borgman’s 2017 film (currently streaming on Netflix) recounts the story of the Brobergs, a middle-class Pocatello, Idaho, family that became close with a charismatic neighbor named Robert Berchtold, as well as his wife and kids, in the 1970s.

All members of the same congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Berchtold became a fixture in the Brobergs’ home, spending lots of time with parents Mary Ann and Bob as well as their daughters: Jan, Karen and Susan.

But the family’s friendship with Berchtold — whom the Brobergs call “B” in the film — took a dark turn when Berchtold, then in his late 30s, became sexually fixated on 12-year-old Jan. He went on to kidnap her twice and sexually assault her repeatedly as he concocted fantastical stories about aliens in an effort to brainwash her against resisting.

In the film, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg also claim that Berchtold manipulated them into engaging in their own separate sexual encounters with him.

Since the film’s release on Netflix (and its ensuing popularity), Jan — who lives in Utah and runs the Center for the Arts at Kayenta — has been upfront about the lasting effects of the abuse she suffered as a child. She is vocal about recognizing pedophiliac grooming and warning signs of abuse, as well as educating people about how families can spot suspicious behavior.

She has also been vocal about defending her parents, whom she does not blame for her abuse.

“Many viewers think, ‘How could these parents not have seen it?’” Broberg says. “That’s the thing that continues to bother me. My parents are victims also.”

Broberg describes Mary Ann, 81, and father Bob (who passed away last year) as “the most wonderful, loving parents on the planet.”

She doesn’t fault them for being taken in by Berchtold. Why? Because, as Broberg tells it, he was a master manipulator who said and did all the right things, “getting everyone wrapped around his little finger,” in order to maintain access to Jan. “Most people have a mistake they don’t want aired to the whole world,” she notes. “My parents were so courageous — they didn’t have to tell the whole world [what happened between them and Berchtold]. They told because they wanted people to see their mistakes and avoid making them too.”

Broberg is adamant that the blame for her childhood abuse remains on Berchtold, the abuser. Berchtold, who died by suicide in 2005, eventually served a year behind bars for rape of a child, in an unrelated case.

“The manipulator was at fault. He was masterful and premeditated,” Broberg says. “When people don’t see it that way, he wins — and that’s hard for me. He should not be winning.”