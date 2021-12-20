Abducted 14-Year-Old Texas Girl Is in 'Grave or Immediate Danger': Police
Hayley Giandoni was last seen dressed in a gray sweatshirt and camouflaged leggings
Texas authorities need helping finding a 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped Saturday.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for Hayley Giandoni.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hayley was abducted from Collin County.
She was last seen in Fairview, Texas, at about 6 p.m. that evening.
Authorities said she was kidnapped on the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive, just off of Stacy Road.
Hayley is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
She stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs.
The last time she was seen, Hayley was dressed in a gray sweatshirt and camouflaged leggings.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not provide information about the suspected kidnapper of the suspect's vehicle.
Police believe she is in "grave or immediate danger," according to a statement.
Anyone who may have information about Hayley's whereabouts is asked to call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.
Police urge you to immediately call 911 if you see Hayley.