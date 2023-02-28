Model Whose Body Parts Were Found in Refrigerator Had Financial Dispute with Ex-Husband Before Death

Abby Choi's ex-husband and her ex's parents were arrested in connection with the 28-year-old model's death

By
Published on February 28, 2023 03:58 PM

The Hong Kong model and influencer whose dismembered remains were discovered in a refrigerator and a soup pot was reportedly involved in a multi-million-dollar dispute with her ex-husband and former in-laws prior to her grisly death.

Alex Kwong, 28, his brother, Anthony, 31, along with their parents, father Kwong Kau, 65, and mother Jenny Li, 63, were all arrested in connection with the alleged killing of 28-year-old Abby Choi over the weekend, multiple outlets report.

Alex, Anthony, and their father were charged with murder. Their mother was charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the case, according to local news outlet RTHK.

Each suspect was denied bail and none have entered pleas to the charges, according to the Associated Press. It was unclear if any had retained attorneys.

Citing the Hong Kong Police, the AP reports Choi — an Instagram star with over 100,000 followers — disappeared Feb. 21.

A press release issued Friday by police confirmed the discovery of the dismembered remains of a missing 28-year-old woman, along with her ID and credit cards, in a rental home in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po.

RTHK identified the victim as Choi.

Dismembered Model Abby Choi
Abby Choi. Abby Choi/instagram

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the AP, two legs believed to belong to Choi were recovered from a refrigerator of the home allegedly rented by her ex-father-in-law.

A skull, ribs, and hair, also believed to belong to the model, were found in a soup pot, per CNN.

"Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously," Police Superintendent Alan Chung said, per the AP. "Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks."

Police have said Choi was involved in a financial disagreement with Alex and his family, prior to her death, the AP reports.

abby choi
Abby Choi. Instagram

According to CBS, on Tuesday, police began searching a landfill for the rest of Choi's missing body parts and evidence connected to the case.

"The suspects threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of Feb. 22. There may be some human body parts or they could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons," Chung claimed, per the outlet.

According to Choi's Instagram, the model most recently was on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine and attended Paris Fashion Week in January.

Related Articles
abby choi
Ex-Husband and in-Laws of Model Abby Choi Charged After Her Body Parts Are Discovered
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Madison Gesswein
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
stabbing victim Irene Torres and suspect Dwayne Herelle
MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend 17 Times, Stuffed Body in Storage Bin, Hid Her in Closet
Luz Hernandez, One Arrested, Second Sought in Slaying of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought in Slaying of N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Md. Woman Found Dead in Park Charged with Murder
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
Laurel Jean Mitchell
2 Men Arrested in 1975 Cold Case Murder of 17-Year-Old Indiana Girl
Khadidja O.
Woman Allegedly Used Social Media to Find and Kill Doppelgänger So She Could Fake Her Own Death
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Ana and Brian Walshe
Before They Were Married, Brian Walshe Allegedly Threatened to Kill Missing Mom Ana Walshe
Nakira Griner, Daniel Griner Jr.
N.J. Mom Found Guilty of Killing Toddler Son, Burning Body and Burying Him in Yard
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
'Hacksaw - Best Tool to Dismember': Inside Murder Suspect Brian Walshe's Alleged Internet Searches
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'