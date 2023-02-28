Model Whose Body Parts Were Found in Refrigerator Had Financial Dispute with Ex-Husband Before Death

The Hong Kong model and influencer whose dismembered remains were discovered in a refrigerator and a soup pot was reportedly involved in a multi-million-dollar dispute with her ex-husband and former in-laws prior to her grisly death.

Alex Kwong, 28, his brother, Anthony, 31, along with their parents, father Kwong Kau, 65, and mother Jenny Li, 63, were all arrested in connection with the alleged killing of 28-year-old Abby Choi over the weekend, multiple outlets report.

Alex, Anthony, and their father were charged with murder. Their mother was charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the case, according to local news outlet RTHK.

Each suspect was denied bail and none have entered pleas to the charges, according to the Associated Press. It was unclear if any had retained attorneys.

Citing the Hong Kong Police, the AP reports Choi — an Instagram star with over 100,000 followers — disappeared Feb. 21.

A press release issued Friday by police confirmed the discovery of the dismembered remains of a missing 28-year-old woman, along with her ID and credit cards, in a rental home in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po.

RTHK identified the victim as Choi.

According to the AP, two legs believed to belong to Choi were recovered from a refrigerator of the home allegedly rented by her ex-father-in-law.

A skull, ribs, and hair, also believed to belong to the model, were found in a soup pot, per CNN.

"Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously," Police Superintendent Alan Chung said, per the AP. "Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks."

Police have said Choi was involved in a financial disagreement with Alex and his family, prior to her death, the AP reports.

According to CBS, on Tuesday, police began searching a landfill for the rest of Choi's missing body parts and evidence connected to the case.

"The suspects threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of Feb. 22. There may be some human body parts or they could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons," Chung claimed, per the outlet.

According to Choi's Instagram, the model most recently was on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco magazine and attended Paris Fashion Week in January.