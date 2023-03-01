Abby Choi's Ex-Husband Allegedly Attempted to Flee by Speedboat Following Her Killing, Dismemberment

Authorities say the ex-husband accused of murdering Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi allegedly tried to flee by speedboat following her killing.

Citing Hong Kong Police Superintendent Alan Chung, The New York Times reports Alex Kwong was taken into custody Saturday at a ferry pier.

"We believe he was planning to abscond from Hong Kong by sea," Chung said, per the Times.

"We have reason to believe that this man, along with his father and elder brother, had a part in killing the deceased," added Chung.

Kwong, 28, his brother, Anthony, 31, along with their parents, father Kwong Kau, 65, and mother Jenny Li, 63, were arrested over the weekend, multiple outlets report.

Police suspect Choi, 28, may have been involved in a financial dispute with her ex-husband and former in-laws prior to her death.

Alex, Anthony, and their father were charged with murder.

Their mother was charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the case, Hong Kong news outlet RTHK reports.

Each suspect was denied bail and none have entered a plea to the charges, according to the Associated Press.

The suspects are scheduled to return to court in May.

Additionally, another unnamed woman was arrested in connection to the case. She has been released on bail pending further investigation, police said, per the AP.

Abby Choi. Abby Choi/instagram

Choi was first reported missing Feb. 21.

On Friday, police confirmed the discovery of the skull, legs, and ribs of a 28-year-old woman, as well as her ID and credit cards, in a rental home in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po.

RTHK identified the victim as Choi.

According to the AP, Choi was a beloved mother of four young children under the age of 10 — two of whom she shared with Kwong. She shared the other two children with her current husband, Chris Tam.

"I haven't imagined a person who's so good, so full of love, so innocent, a person who doesn't do anything bad will be killed like this," Choi's friend Bernard Cheng said, per the AP. "My heart is still heavy. I can't sleep well."

On Tuesday, authorities combed through a Hong Kong landfill in search of further evidence connected to the case, according to CBS News.