Idaho Lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger Sentenced to Up to 20 Years in Prison for Raping Teen Intern

Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is set to spend up to two decades behind bars for rape.

The Idaho lawmaker, 40, was convicted of felony rape of a teenage intern in April, and was sentenced to a total of 20 years in state prison on Wednesday, according to court documentation obtained by PEOPLE. He will be eligible for parole after eight years.

Judge Michael Reardon also ordered the defendant to register as a sex offender and placed him under a no-contact order, which is set to last through 2055, the Associated Press reports.

Reardon told von Ehlinger during the hearing Wednesday in Ada County District Court, "You have a pattern of explaining, excusing, deflecting and blaming others for the circumstances you find yourself in," according to the AP.

He reportedly added, "You see yourself as a victim and you see yourself as a hero, and frankly I don't see you as either one of those things."

Aaron von Ehlinger. Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty

Von Ehlinger resigned from the Idaho state House of Representatives in April 2021, after the Idaho Statesman reported a state House ethics committee announced unanimous plans to expel him from office.

The Republican politician was accused of rape by a 19-year-old statehouse intern who said he assaulted her at his apartment after they had dinner together the previous month. Von Ehlinger, who left office after 10 months on the job, denied the accusation in his resignation letter.

Von Ehlinger's attorney Jon Cox told the court on Wednesday that his client "is not a deviant monster who is preying on unsuspecting, immature girls," adding, "He doesn't lay out in the bushes waiting for young girls to walk by so he can forcibly rape them," local station KTVB reports.

"This is not a picture of a monster. This is a military man who provided service to our country," Cox reportedly said of his client, who served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Afghanistan.

Aaron von Ehlinger. Brian Myrick/AP/Shutterstock

According to the Statesman and KTVB, von Ehlinger received 26 letters of support sent to the court, including one from his former wife and Republican Idaho state Rep. Vito Barbeiri.

The victim — who has elected to keep her name anonymous, going by Jane Doe — said in a recording played during the hearing, "I am here now. I am here scared, I am here frightened, I am so petrified, but I will not be intimidated into silence so that another rapist can slip through the cracks of this justice system," ABC News reports.

"I hope he rots in pieces behind those cold metal bars," she added.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.