Judge Who Sentenced Brock Turner to 3 Months After Sex Assault Is Dismissed From Tennis Coach Job

Image zoom Aaron Persky Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via Getty

Aaron Persky, the disgraced former judge whose decision to sentence Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in prison sparked national outrage, has lost his job as a girls’ junior varsity tennis coach.

Fremont Union High School District spokeswoman Rachel Zlotziver shared a pair of statements about the decision with PEOPLE.

The move to dismiss Persky, reads one statement, was “in the best interest of our students and school community.”

One released prior to Persky’s firing noted district officials were made away that “the coach of Lynbrook High School’s Junior Varsity Girls Tennis team … was previously in the news in connection with this prior job as a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge.”

The same statement adds: “He applied for the open coaching position over the summer and successfully completed all of the district’s hiring requirements before starting as a coach, including a fingerprint background check. He was a qualified applicant for the position, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association.”

RELATED: Ex-Stanford Swimmer Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Woman: ‘He Is the Face of Campus Sexual Assault’

Image zoom Convicted rapist Brock Turner Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

A meeting with concerned parents preceded the dismissal.

RELATED: Stanford Sexual Assault Convict Brock Turner Released from Jail After Serving Half of 6-Month Sentence

The statement on the dismissal says officials are searching for Persky’s replacement.

“Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students,” the statement reads.

RELATED: Read the 12-Page Letter by the Stanford Sexual Assault Victim to Her Attacker: ‘I Had No Power, I Had No Voice, I Was Defenseless’

In 2016, Turner was found guilty to three felonies for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on campus in 2015.

The victim, Chanel Miller, recently came forward to identify herself. She has written a book on her experience.

Persky sentenced Turner to six months in county jail, even though prosecutors asked for six years. Turner served only three months.

RELATED: Woman Sexually Assaulted by Stanford Swimmer Reveals Her Identity

Image zoom Chanel Miller Mariah Tiffany

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In delivering the sentence, Persky reasoned a lengthy stint in prison would have a “severe impact” on Turner’s life. The sentence quickly became the subject of controversy.

Two years later, California voters recalled Persky — the first time a sitting judge had been ousted by the people since 1932.

Persky could not be reached for comment.