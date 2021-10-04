Man Charged with Murder of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe, Who Police Say Was Not Targeted

Aaron Lowe #2 of the Utah Utes looks on before their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

A 22-year-old Utah man has been accused of murdering University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe at a house party last week.

Buk M. Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm, Salt Lake City police announced Sunday.

He is accused of shooting 21-year-old Lowe and an unidentified 20-year-old woman at a home in the Sugar House neighborhood on Sept. 26. The sophomore cornerback was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim underwent extensive surgery and remains in in critical condition.

Buk was arrested early Sunday morning. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

"In a time of need, we turned to our community. We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had," Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said at a press release. "Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting."

At a press conference, Brown said Lowe was not the target of the shooting, ESPN reports.

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham called Lowe's death "devastating" in a statement, adding that the Texas native "will be deeply missed."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident," Whittingham shared. "Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him."