Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancée Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The fiancée of disgraced football star Aaron Hernandez has given birth to a baby girl, PEOPLE confirms.

Shayanna Jenkins, who announced the pregnancy on Instagram last month, delivered a healthy daughter on June 16 near her home in Providence, Rhode Island.

Sources close to the family confirm Hernandez did not freeze his sperm and is not the baby’s father.

Jenkins has another daughter, 5-year-old Avielle, with Hernandez.

Hernandez and Jenkins were together for several years before his legal trouble. Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a man dating Jenkins’ sister. As he awaited trial, he was charged with the fatal drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

He was convicted of Lloyd’s murder and given sentenced to life in prison; he was acquitted of the double homicide in April 2017 and days later was found dead in his prison cell after hanging himself with a bed sheet. He was 27.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez Ted Fitzgerald/Boston Herald/AP; Jared Wickerham/Getty

Hernandez and Jenkins had a complicated relationship. They welcomed their daughter Avielle, 5, in 2012. In November of that year, the two also became engaged, although they never married.

In May 2017, Jenkins appeared on the Dr. Phil show and said she did not believe the athlete killed himself, despite authorities’ determination otherwise.

She added that Hernandez had spoken with their daughter after his acquittal and told her, “Daddy’s gonna be home.”

Now, 14 months later, it appears that Jenkins has moved on. In her pregnancy announcement, she expressed her happiness at becoming a mother for the second time.

“Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate, I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” Jenkins, 28, wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a bump-revealing photo.