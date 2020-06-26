In an upcoming special on the REELZ channel, former inmate Kyle Kennedy says the late New England Patriots tight end was "my right-hand man"

Man Who Claims He Was Aaron Hernandez’ Lover in Prison Speaks Out

A former inmate who claims he was disgraced NFL star Aaron Hernandez’ lover in prison is speaking out.

In an upcoming special airing on the REELZ channel, Kyle Kennedy, who allegedly shared a cell with 27-year-old Hernandez at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Mass., says the late New England Patriots tight end was “the most [loyal] person I’ve ever met.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Aaron killed himself, you know that was my right-hand man. We used to do everything together,” Kennedy says in the July 5 special, Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All.

In 2017, Hernandez died by suicide when he hanged himself with a bedsheet in prison.

Image zoom Aaron Hernandez; Kyle Kennedy Jared Wickerham/Getty

He was found with words “John 3:16” written across his forehead, ABC News reported. The bible verse reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Hernandez’ death came just five days after he was acquitted of double-murder charges in the deaths of two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012. Found not guilty in one case, he was serving a life sentence for masterminding the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, his fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend when he died.

During the episode, Kennedy described himself as a "regular kid that grew up and I got sidetracked by drugs and gangs."

He claimed he and Hernandez would "lock in to either cook food or smoke, get high, listen to music, just chill when we didn't want to be around other people."

"We used to write letters back and forth to each other all day," he said.

Kennedy also claimed that the two sold and used drugs regularly while in prison.

"We sold drugs every day, we did drugs every day," he said.

Before his 2013 arrest, Hernandez was a rising star. A tight end, he had played for the University of Florida, where he was honored as an All-American.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hernandez was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He started the 2010 season as the youngest active player in the NFL.

In 2012, the team signed him to a five-year contract extension. His $12.5 million signing bonus was the largest ever given to a tight end in the NFL. He was under contract to stay with the team until at least 2018.

However, on June 18, 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’ fiancé. Lloyd had been shot in an industrial park. Prosecutors said the killing was over something trivial, and the motive was never clearly articulated during trial.

Just 90 minutes after Hernandez was charged with murder, the Patriots released him.

Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All airs July 5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.