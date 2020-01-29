Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Would ‘Not Have Loved Him Any Differently’ If She'd Known He Was Bisexual

Aaron Hernandez‘s former fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is speaking out about the new Netflix documentary profiling the late NFL player, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

Jenkins-Hernandez, 30, appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday and said that questions about Hernandez’s sexuality should not have been included in the documentary, which chronicles the athlete’s life, leading up to his arrest and suicide in prison in 2017.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I have had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you what he was feeling inside, no one can.”

In tears, Jenkins-Hernandez added, “If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told. I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood.”

“It’s not shameful and I don’t think any should feel shameful on who they are inside regardless of who they love,” she continued. “I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that.”

The fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez is speaking out for the first time since the release of a Netflix new docuseries on the life of the football-star turned-convicted killer. @arobach reports. https://t.co/fu296hhrc3 pic.twitter.com/KuQtG0ctWI — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 29, 2020

Hernandez and Jenkins-Hernandez were together for several years before his legal troubles. Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a man dating Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister. As he awaited trial, he was charged with the fatal drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

He was convicted of Lloyd’s murder and sentenced to life in prison; he was acquitted of the double homicide in April 2017 and days later was found dead in his prison cell after hanging himself with a bedsheet. He was 27.

The former football player is the father of Jenkins-Hernandez’s eldest daughter, Avielle, who they welcomed in 2012. In November of that year, the two also became engaged, although they never married.

Earlier this month, Jenkins-Hernandez appeared to address the three-part Netflix documentary on Instagram for the first time after it was released.

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative),” she wrote. “The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

The mother of two captioned the post with the hashtag “#stayhumble.”

Along with Hernandez’s murder trial, the documentary provides new alleged details about Hernandez’s life and also deals with the fallout from the former football player’s actions.

In a 2018 interview, Hernandez’s older brother told PEOPLE that the athlete suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse before devolving into a life of violence.

“He had a lot of things happen, both good and bad,” Jonathan Hernandez told PEOPLE. “People think they know about my brother, but they really don’t. They know what they saw in the news, but they don’t know all the struggles he faced.”

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.