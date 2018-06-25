What We Know About Aaron Hernandez's Former Fiancée and Her New Baby

Shayanna Jenkins, the former fiancée of disgraced football star Aaron Hernandez, gave birth earlier this month to a baby girl, just a few weeks after announcing she was pregnant.

Jenkins delivered a healthy daughter on June 16 near her home in Providence, Rhode Island. The child’s name has not been announced.

Here’s what we know about Jenkins, her baby girl and her relationship with Hernandez, whom she was dating at the time of his suicide in prison last year.

1. Hernandez Isn’t the Father — Whom Jenkins Has Not Publicly ID’d

Sources close to the family confirmed to PEOPLE that Hernandez, 27, did not freeze his sperm before he killed himself in April 2017 and is not the baby’s father (whom Jenkins has not publicly identified).

Jenkins has another daughter, 5-year-old Avielle, with Hernandez.

“I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown,” Jenkins posted on Instagram on May 22 when she revealed she was expecting.

Aaron Hernandez (right) in August 2013

2. Hernandez ‘Would Be Happy’ for Jenkins

Jenkins’ surprise pregnant announcement left many who knew the former football player wondering what Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence in prison for murdering Odin Lloyd, would have thought of the latest developments.

“Aaron had demons; we all know that. But he really was devoted to his daughter. Boy, did he love her,” said a former teammate of Hernandez’s from the University of Florida. “I think he’d be very glad to know that she was going to have a little sister.”

Would Hernandez be okay with the fact that Jenkins has moved on with her life?

“She was so loyal to him,” said the former teammate. “He would be happy for her.”

3. They Dated for 10 Years Before Hernandez’s Suicide

Hernandez and Jenkins had a complicated relationship. They started dating in 2007 and welcomed daughter Avielle in 2012.

In November of that year, the two also became engaged and Jenkins publicly began using Hernandez’s last name, although they never married.

Lloyd, the man Hernandez was convicted of murdering, had dated Jenkins’ sister. Still, she supported him while he was on trial for Lloyd’s murder and attended the trial along with Avielle.

“In many ways, Shayanna was the best thing to ever happen to him,” the former college teammate told PEOPLE in May. “He was crazy about her. She knew a lot of things about him, and she accepted him anyway.”

Shayanna Jenkins (center) reacts after Aaron Hernandez is acquitted in April 2017 of double murder AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool

4. Jenkins Said She Didn’t Think Hernandez Killed Himself — Authorities Disagree

Although Hernandez implied in his suicide note that he had given his fiancée some clues about his impending suicide, Jenkins said that she had no idea that he was going to kill himself.

“I don’t think this was a suicide,” Jenkins said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw that aired in May 2017 on the Dr. Phil show.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for Lloyd’s 2013 murder and his appeal was still in its early stages. At the time of his death, he had recently been acquitted of double-murder charges in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men outside a Boston nightclub.

Citing his recent acquittal and pending appeal, Jenkins-Hernandez told McGraw, “That would make me doubt that he took his own life. He was very positive, so excited to come home.”

She added that Hernandez had recently spoken with Avielle after his acquittal and told her, “Daddy’s gonna be home.”

Jenkins spoke with her fiancé the night before his death, she told McGraw. “The feedback I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” she said.

Hernandez was found unresponsive in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts, about 3 a.m. on April 19. According to Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields, his manner of death was suicide and the cause was asphyxia by hanging.

Worcester County, Massachusetts, District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. told reporters that there was no sign of a struggle in Hernandez’s cell.

Shayanna Jenkins (right) on Dr. Phil in May 2017 Courtesy Dr Phil

From left: Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez

5. Jenkins Knew Hernandez Was Bisexual and Was Supportive: Teammate

One of the things that Jenkins’ accepted about Hernandez was his bisexuality. “She knew that about him,” a source told PEOPLE in May, “And she supported him.”

Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, previously told PEOPLE that one of three letters Hernandez left behind after his suicide was not for another male inmate, as the inmate publicly claimed, and that the speculation Hernandez had a jailhouse lover was untrue.

TMZ reported that the recipient of the third letter was Baez, but he declined to confirm the report to PEOPLE.

5. Jenkins and Daughter ‘Are Beyond Excited About the New Addition’

When she announced her pregnancy in May, Jenkins also gushed about her “new addition.”

“We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister.”

She continued that she was “even more blessed to welcome another baby girl to our home.”