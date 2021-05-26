The family of Aaliyah Ramirez of Syracuse, Ind., is desperate to get her back home safely

Ind. Dancer, 14, Vanished 3 Weeks Ago on the Way to School, and Police Think She's in Danger

On the morning of April 27, Indiana student Aaliyah Ramirez threw her purple Nike backpack over her shoulder and set off for the bus stop a few blocks away as she headed to school.

The 14-year-old from the small town of Syracuse hasn't been seen since.

Her family worries someone may have taken her.

"As a father, I just knew something was wrong," Anthony Ramirez told NBC's Dateline. "She's in trouble and we need to get her home safe."

Aaliyah was last seen at 8:01 a.m. on the front porch of the home where she lives with her father and sisters before leaving to catch the bus to school, video footage from a doorbell camera shows.

Nothing seemed amiss on the day Aaliyah vanished — or the night before, Anthony told Dateline.

"It was a totally normal day," he said, adding that she is a responsible teen who wouldn't have run away.

The girl's mother, Ashli Aspy, who lives two hours away, said everything seemed fine when the two spent the day together the Sunday before Aaliyah disappeared.

"It was a really good day," Aspy told Dateline. "We got pedicures and manicures, went thrifting at Goodwill, and went out to lunch."

The family's normalcy was shattered on April 27, when Anthony, a welder, got a call from Aaliyah's school that afternoon saying that she never made it to class.

Shortly after, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert describing Aaliyah as 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and carrying a light purple Nike backpack.

Aaliyah Ramirez Aaliyah Ramirez | Credit: Facebook

"She is believed to be in danger," the alert says.

Authorities said she could be as far away from home as Florida, where Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies visited a relative's home to see if she was there, but came up empty, WPTV reports.

Aspy told Dateline that her daughter is "silly" at home but shy around strangers.

Aaliyah is also a longtime, talented dancer who became serious about dance in the third or fourth grade, her mother told Dateline.

Aaliyah grew up studying dance at a studio in Marion and at the Indiana Ballet Conservatory in Indianapolis, her close friend Katie Reynolds told WPTA21.

"She is one of the sweetest girls I've ever met," Reynolds told the outlet.

As soon as she found out Aaliyah was missing, she immediately reached out to the entire dance company, asking if anyone had seen the shy dancer.

Since the dance studio is like family, Reynolds told WPTA21, "It strikes a chord in me, it hits home. We need her home, there's so many of us that need her home. It's scary and I don't want anything to happen to her."

The Syracuse community — and the dance world — has rallied around the family, with dance teachers and other dancers taking to social media to let people know Aaliyah is missing.

A Facebook page was set up to help find Aaliyah. The hashtag #FindAaliyahRamirez is trending on social media.

Word in the dance world that Aaliyah is missing reached as far as Connecticut. "The dance community is doing its best to spread the word about Aaliyah," says Debbie McAleavey, whose 16-year-old daughter, Caroline, is a dancer.

Dancers are posting daily on social media to ask for her safe return or for any information that may lead to her being found, she says.

As a dance mom herself, she says, "This has completely shaken this close-knit community and was all that people could think about this weekend at the New York City Dance Alliance convention at the Meadowlands in New Jersey."

Aydin Eyikan, who was the runner up on NBC's World of Dance Season 3, adds, "Aaliyah is so talented and loved — we want to do all we can to help to bring her back home safely."

Aaliyah's ballet teacher, Hailey Toy, says she worried sick about her student.

"She is so young and the idea she is going through all of this right now and that she might not be safe, we don't know what is happening," Toy told WNDU.

Talking directly to Aaliyah, she said, "People care about you, and people love you, and we're going to get you home safely."