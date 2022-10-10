A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested

Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her

By Greg Hanlon
Published on October 10, 2022 01:35 PM
Demetris Lincoln
Demetris Lincoln. Photo: Facebook

The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show.

According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln, 44, who was last heard from on Aug. 16, 2019 before being found in a ditch in St. Landry Parish, La., two days later.

According to the complaint, Lincoln filed multiple police reports in Houston alleging Tates had assaulted and threatened her during their relationship. Lincoln's mother and sister told police that shortly before her death, Lincoln had told Tates she planned to end their relationship, and in response, Tates allegedly threatened to kill her.

The complaint, citing Houston Police Department reports, says Lincoln had alleged to Houston officers that Tates had told her "she would regret it" if he ever found her with another man.

Carl Tates
Carl Tates. Houston Police Department

Authorities believe Tates strangled or suffocated Lincoln to death. They believe he subsequently drove to Louisiana and cut her limbs off before leaving her body, according to the complaint. The complaint, citing lab results, alleges that Tates' DNA was found on the blanket draped over Lincoln's body.

The complaint states that Tates has two prior convictions in Harris County: In 1995, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation. In 2003, he was convicted of aggravated assault of a family member.

It was not immediately clear if Tates has entered a plea or retained an attorney for the pending murder charge.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to a memorial page devoted to her, Lincoln had a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston and is survived by her mother and sister, among other relatives.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

