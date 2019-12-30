A Look Back at Jayme Closs Case as First Anniversary of Teen's Brave Escape Approaches

Image zoom Courtesy Barron County Sheriff’s Department

As the first anniversary of Jayme Closs’ brave escape from 88 days of captivity approaches, the Wisconsin 14-year-old is choosing to remain private about her life.

On Jan. 10, Jayme and her family will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the teen’s amazing escape from the man who held her hostage for nearly three months after killing her mother and father.

Jayme’s life changed forever on Oct. 15, 2018, when Jake Peterson, then 21, broke into her Barron home, killed her parents and sped off with the terrified teen in his trunk.

After 88 days, Jayme was able to escape the Douglas County cabin where she was being held against her will and find a neighbor to call 911.

Since being reunited with her aunt and uncle, Jayme has returned to a normal life — at least somewhat. She’s been honored by state lawmakers. She also confronted her captor.

Over the summer, the teen took trips with her family “hiking through state parks,” Closs family attorney Chris Gramstrup previously told PEOPLE.

“She’s been very busy,” he noted. “She’s got a big family and had a lot of weddings and birthdays she enjoyed celebrating with family, including a big celebration for her birthday.”

On the one-year anniversary of her kidnapping, Jayme said she was feeling “stronger every day.”

“I really want to thank everyone for all the kindness and concern that people all over the country have shown me,” the teen said in a statement to ABC News. “I am very happy to be home and getting back to the activities that I enjoy. I love hanging out with all of my friends, and I feel stronger every day!”

Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice released investigation records that included interviews with Patterson after his arrest.

“I mean, we would just talk about anything,” Patterson told authorities, according to the documents obtained by WEAU, WXOW and USA Today. “The only thing we didn’t talk about was, like, the situation we were in. Like I never mentioned it or anything. Like she talked about her parents as if they were still alive, and I couldn’t tell her that they weren’t.”

Now, as her captor spends the rest of his life behind bars for his crimes, Jayme and her family have asked for their privacy as she attempts to return to a normal life.

“She continues to work very hard on her emotional well-being,” Gramstrup told PEOPLE. “She is moving forward and courageously reclaiming her life.”