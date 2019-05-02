A.J. Freund's Mom Allegedly Google-Searched 'Child CPR' the Night 5-Year-Old Illinois Boy Died

On the night police say he died, the mother of A.J. Freund allegedly typed the phrase “child CPR” into the search engine on the boy’s father’s phone, newly released court documents obtained by PEOPLE show.

According to a search warrant filed April 29, “the investigators who had examined [A.J.’s father’s] phone” uncovered an intriguing search history from April 15 “at approximately 3:17 a.m. in which there were several searches conducted in quick succession” on Google.

“There were several consecutive searches for ‘child cor’ and ultimately for ‘child cpr,'” the document continues.

These disturbing new details have come to light in the wake of A.J.’s parents’ arrests on murder and other charges.

Andrew Freund, Sr., 60, and A.J.’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, are each being held on $5 million bond.

A.J.’s body was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock, Illinois, on April 24, less than a week after his father called 911 to report him missing from their home in nearby Crystal Lake.

The new filing alleges both parents confessed to police after being confronted with a “forensic analysis of cell phone data,” which showed their phones pinged near where the boy’s body was discovered.

JoAnn Cunningham, 35, and her son, AJ Freund ABC; Crystal Lake Police Department

The child’s parents allegedly killed him by beating him after forcing him to stand in a cold shower “for an extended” period of time, according to the criminal complaint against the couple obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the new documents, A.J.’s brother allegedly told police that when he asked his mother what had happened to his sibling, she told him A.J. had taken a nasty spill “down the stairs and had a lot of owies.”

Attorneys for the couple could not be reached for comment.

This week, family members issued a statement about the child’s untimely death through their attorney.

Sent to PEOPLE, the statement says, “We, the family that lovingly cared for Andrew (AJ) during the first 18 months of his life and were then allowed to be in his life for another 26 months until the parents abruptly prevented us from having any further contact with him, want everyone to know that AJ was loved by us with all our hearts.”

It continues: “With his brave short life, AJ made the ultimate sacrifice to save his younger brother and unborn sibling.”

“His life shall not be in vain,” it concludes. “AJ will always be our little superhero.”