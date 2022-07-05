Details are emerging about the victims of the Independence Day shooting that left six dead and dozens injured

A Former Teacher, a Loving Grandfather: What We Know About the Victims of the Highland Park Shooting

Thousands of people had gathered to watch the annual Indepenedence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill. on July 4 when a gunman opened fire, killing six people and injuring more than two dozen others.

As authorities pursue charges against the 21-year-old suspect, friends and families of the victims are reeling from their sudden loss and mourning the deaths of the victims.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here's what we know about those killed in the attack:

nicolas toledo Nicolas Toledo | Credit: Go Fund Me

Nicolas Toledo

Toledo, 76, suffered three gunshot wounds when a shooter opened fire in the central district of Highland Park on Monday morning, sending hundreds of people running for safety.

"We were all in shock," his granddaughter Xochil Toledo told The New York Times Monday, saying that she thought the bullets were "part of the parade."

"We realized our grandfather was hit. We saw blood and everything splattered onto us," she added.

Xochil told the Chicago Sun-Times that Nicolas, who had been visiting his family from Mexico, was "happy to be living in the moment" during the Fourth of July parade before the shooting occurred.

"He was the one who saved all of our lives," she added about the fact her grandfather took three bullets aimed at the family. "It would have gone to me, my boyfriend, or my cousins."

Jacki Sundheim Jacki Sundheim | Credit: NSCI

Jacki Sundheim

Sundheim was a lifelong congregant of North Shore Congregation Israel, and she eventually joined the staff of her synagogue.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all," the synagogue said in a statement. "From her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life's moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B'nei Mitzvah Coordinator-- all of this with tireless dedication."

Her nephew, Luke Sundheim, confirmed her death on Facebook.

"My aunt Jacki was senselessly gunned down watching a parade that's she's been to her entire life," Luke wrote. "If you knew Jacki you'd know that she was one of the kindest people you'd ever meet and she went out of her way to help anyone. Jacki had endless love for my Uncle Bruce and their daughter Leah."