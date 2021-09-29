A Father's Dark Secrets: Inside the New, Disturbing Twists in the South Carolina Murdaugh Murders

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, people from the Murdaugh's social circle speak out on the confounding case

On Labor Day weekend, the convoluted story of the Murdaugh Family Murders took another confounding twist when prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head in Hampton County, South Carolina.

At first, it seemed like someone had tried to kill Murdaugh in the same way that that his wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh were murdered three months earlier when they were gunned down on the grounds of the family's 1,770-acre hunting lodge.

But soon, more details of the shooting were released -- and it appeared that Murdaugh had orchestrated his own shooting in an attempt to get a $10 million insurance settlement for his surviving son, Buster.

Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, in Varnville, S.C. Alex Murdaugh | Credit: Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock

Though Alex survived the gunshot, he soon announced a two-decade addiction to opioids and entered rehab at an undisclosed location out of state. At the same time, his law firm announced that he had been fired for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars from their accounts.

By the time Murdaugh was back in South Carolina on Sept. 16—shackled at the wrists and ankles and sobbing in court—the 53-year-old, nicknamed Big Red as much for his 6'4" frame as for his domineering influence over the region's judicial system, was a shell of his former self.

Now, Murdaugh is out of a job, allegedly broke, charged with conspiracy and fraud for a botched suicide attempt and facing new investigations—one into the money missing from his family law firm and another related to the mysterious 2018 death of his longtime housekeeper.

"If you feel a swoosh of wind blow by," one local resident tells PEOPLE in its latest issue, "that's my head spinning around in circles trying to follow this craziness."

That craziness includes new scrutiny into other deaths surrounding the Murdaugh family.

There are still questions about a 2019 boat crash that killed one of Paul Murdaugh's passengers, Mallory Beach. Investigators concluded that the teens were "grossly intoxicated." He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of boating under the influence and was awaiting trial at the time of his death.

Paul and Maggie's death also led the state's top law enforcement agency to open an investigation into the 2015 death of teenager Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County in 2015, three miles from where his car had run out of gas. Authorities have not explained why they reopened the investigation.

The Murdaugh story, which is on the cover of this week's PEOPLE, continues to fascinate people across the country -- but in the small town of Islandton, South Carolina, people are starting to realize that the Murdaugh's storied life was all a facade.