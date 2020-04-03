A 12-Year-Old Girl Was Found Brutally Murdered in Va. Woods in 1972 — and Case Was Just Solved

Image zoom Fairfax County Police Department

At about 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1972, Virginia seventh-grader Karen Spencer told her family she was heading to a classmate’s house to borrow a book, newspaper stories said at the time.

The 12-year-old left her home in Fairhaven, just southwest of Alexandria, and was never seen alive again.

On Dec. 2, her body was found in a section of woods known as Fifer’s Field, back then a popular place for kids to play, where the Huntington Metro Station now sits.



Badly beaten, she died of repeated blunt force trauma to the upper body, an autopsy showed.

The case -– one of the oldest unsolved murders in the county, according to authorities — went cold for decades, until now.

On Wednesday, the Fairfax County Police Department announced in a statement that detectives from its Major Crimes Bureau’s Cold Case Squad had determined that James “Jimmie” Edwards, a friend of Karen’s who was 16 at the time and is now deceased, murdered her.



“For nearly five decades, Major Crimes detectives remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice for 12-year-old Karen Lee Spencer and her family”, said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes.

Speaking about the detectives on the case, he said, “The fact that they never gave up combined with our community’s willingness to come forward with information were critical in solving this case.”

Edwards, believed by some to have been Karen’s boyfriend, was among several persons of interest identified by police, the Fairfax County Police Department says in the statement.

He denied involvement in her death, the statement says, and he died on August 23, 1997.

More than 20 years later, in the summer of 2018, “two independent acquaintances of Jimmy revealed to detectives that in the early ’90s, Jimmy confided in them he killed a girl and buried her in a field when he was a teenager,” the statement says.

Over the next year and a half, detectives investigated further and received more tips that pointed to Edwards, the statement says.

In December, “the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney determined that sufficient evidence would have existed to support the arrest and prosecution of Edwards,” the statement says.

Karen’s body was found just blocks from her house, Covering the Corridor reports.

A group of boys who were playing in the field found her body, which was covered in leaves, the outlet reports.

She was found wearing a ripped shirt, the outlet says.

She died on Nov. 29, the night she went missing, the Washington Post reported on December 4, 1972.