95-Year-Old Resident at Colorado Assisted Living Facility Fatally Shoots Employee: Police

The suspect reportedly confronted the victim in the lobby of the facility about money

An employee at an assisted living facility in Lafayette, Colorado, was allegedly shot and killed by a 95-year-old resident on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Legacy Assisted Living around 7:15 a.m. and upon arrival found the victim, a man, had sustained gunshot wounds, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

The suspect — identified by the Associated Press as resident Okie Payne — was taken into custody soon after.

The victim, who was reportedly in his 40s and whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital and put on life support but was later pronounced dead, the AP reported.

The incident occurred in the lobby of the facility, when Payne allegedly confronted the victim about money that Payne claimed the man owed him, the AP reported, citing police.

Then, Payne allegedly shot the victim in the head, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla told the AP.

"The facility was not evacuated," Rosipajla said in a statement to CBS Denver. "It was locked down while officers searched. We immediately got on scene and began searching and we accounted for all occupants of the building. Everybody is accounted for and is safe."

Local station 9 News reported that guns are not allowed in the facility. It was not immediately clear how Payne obtained the gun.

Payne is reportedly being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, as well as menacing for allegedly waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim after he was shot, according to AP.

It was not immediately clear if Payne has obtained legal representation.

"We are devastated by the incident that took place at our community this morning," Legacy Assisted Living said in a statement to CBS Denver. "In consideration of privacy laws and the integrity of the investigation process, we cannot share specifics about those involved."