92-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Her Son for Trying to Send Her to Assisted Living

A 92-year-old Arizona woman was charged with her son’s murder after she allegedly shot him for trying to move her to an assisted living facility.

Anna Mae Blessing, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, allegedly shot her 72-year-old son in the neck and face on Tuesday after “contemplating for several days her son’s intentions to place her in an assisted living facility,” a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Blessing allegedly hid two pistols, which she had owned since the 1970s, in the pockets of her robe before she confronted her son in his bedroom.

She allegedly told police that she removed a handgun and shot her son, whose name was not released, multiple times.

His girlfriend, 57, who was in the room, struggled with Blessing over the weapon until the elderly woman dropped it, police said.

Blessing allegedly took out the second handgun and aimed at her son’s girlfriend but the younger woman managed to knock it out of her hand.

When police arrived, they found Blessing sitting in her recliner, court documents obtained by Arizona Family revealed.

“As the suspect was being escorted from the residence, she made a spontaneous statement to the effect of ‘You took my life, so I’m taking yours,'” the arresting officer stated in the court documents.

Blessing told police she planned to kill herself but she no longer had a gun to do so after wrestling with her son’s girlfriend.

“The suspect was asked what she thinks should happen to her, which she replied she should be ‘put to sleep’ as a result of her actions,” the officer said in the probable cause statement.

She told authorities her son wanted her to leave because she “had become difficult to live with,” USA Today reports.

Blessing has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of kidnapping.

The 92-year-old appeared before the court Tuesday. She did not enter a plea.

Blessing’s bond was set at $50,000. Her next court hearing is on July 10.