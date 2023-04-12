Texas 911 Dispatcher Accused of Sexting with Multiple Sheriff's Deputies as Heartbroken Husband Speaks Out

Dispatcher Krystle Perez, Deputy Juan Leal, Sgt. Reynaldo Salinas and three unnamed law enforcement officers are currently undergoing disciplinary action, Bexar County authorities say

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 12, 2023 04:13 PM
Texas Sheriff officers suspended over sex scandal
Juan Leal, Krystle Perez, Renaldo Salinas.

A married Texas police dispatcher and multiple deputies are accused of having affairs and sending each other explicit text messages in an alleged sex scandal under investigation by the sheriff's office's internal affairs department.

Dispatcher Krystle Perez, Deputy Juan Leal, Sgt. Reynaldo Salinas and three unnamed law enforcement officers are currently undergoing disciplinary action, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

A complaint was filed against Perez with the San Antonio Sherriff's Internal Affairs department on December 6, 2022, BCSO said. "At the onset of the investigation, the complainant provided Internal Affairs investigators with explicit text messages exchanged between Krystle Perez and five BCSO law enforcement officers," the statement reads.

"As a result of the investigation, Krystle Perez, Deputy Juan Leal, and Sergeant Reynaldo Salinas were issued proposed terminations, however, they are still undergoing the appeal process and the outcome of this proposed dismissal is still pending."

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the investigation is ongoing. "Misconduct, such as that described in this case, tends to undermine public trust, and will not be tolerated," Salazar said.

Giancarlo Perez, the dispatcher's husband, shared screenshots he had taken of the alleged text messages with News 4 San Antonio.

"They use emojis to reference body parts, they talk about kissing, making out and these sexual connections," he told the outlet, adding: "She was the love of my life and it was very distraught, heartbreaking, I was in disbelief."

One message allegedly sent from Leal to Perez, which was shared with the media outlet, reads: "I can't wait for us to be naked and us caressing each other and then kissing each other all over."

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Perez, Leal or Salinas.

