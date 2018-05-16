'My Wife Has Gone Crazy,' Says Golfer After Wife Allegedly Attacked Him Following Tournament Loss

In newly released audio of a call made Saturday night from the home of Lucas Glover, the professional golfer can be heard telling a 911 operator his wife had “gone crazy” after she allegedly attacked both him and his mom following his poor showing at a PGA Tour event, PEOPLE confirms.

The brief call to authorities in St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida — obtained by PEOPLE — ultimately led to Krista Glover’s arrest on charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence.

She has entered not guilty pleas to both counts.

Krista, 36, first called 911 claiming her mother-in-law had attacked her at the Florida home they were renting while Lucas, 38, competed. The altercation occurred hours after Lucas was eliminated from The Players Championship tournament.

“I’ve been attacked by my mother-in-law,” Krista tells the operator. “She’s locked herself in the room and attacked us.”

Eventually, Lucas speaks with the dispatcher and says his wife was allegedly lying about what happened.

“She’s trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all,” Lucas says. “My wife has gone crazy.”

When the operator informs him that deputies are nonetheless on their way, Lucas tries to minimize the situation.

“I don’t think anybody needs to come out here, thank you though,” he says. He also reiterates that authorities need to speak with him at the scene, not his wife, and her account cannot be trusted.

Law enforcement later arrived to the residence, determining Krista was the aggressor and also went after her husband’s mother.

Authorities say Lucas told them that his wife often gets violent whenever he doesn’t play well in a tournament, according to the Miami Herald. However, he reportedly said there had not been a physical encounter between them this time.

According an incident report, Lucas allegedly told deputies that “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him is a loser and a p—-, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again.”

St. Johns sheriff’s deputies noted in their reports that there were cuts on Lucas’ right arm and “multiple lacerations” to both of his mother’s arms and blood on her clothes, the Herald reported.

Further, deputies reportedly alleged that Krista became angry and aggressive during her arrest.

It was unclear Wednesday if she has retained an attorney. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Lucas confirmed there had been an “unfortunate situation” but asked for privacy for the family and said he believed his wife would be “cleared.”