911 Call Came in About Woman Threatening to Drive Daughter into Lake. Hours Later, Dead Bodies Were Found

Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, were found dead Thursday

By
Published on December 12, 2022 04:15 PM
Khalilah Brister and daughter Tyrielle Jefferson drowning
Khalilah Brister and daughter Tyrielle Jefferson. Photo: Family photo

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 7-year-old daughter after the pair's bodies were found in a vehicle submerged in a Wisconsin lake.

WTMJ-TV reports family members identified the mom as 25-year-old Khalilah Brister and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson.

According to authorities in Milwaukee, their bodies were recovered Thursday afternoon in Northridge Lake after an individual noticed a car in the water.

Their causes of death were not disclosed.

WTMJ, citing the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, reports that deputies went to investigate a 911 call of a suicidal subject who was "threatening to drive her vehicle into the lake with her daughter inside."

On the way to the scene, the call was reportedly canceled because it was believed the pair had left the area and were headed to another jurisdiction, per the outlet. Still, deputies in the area investigated the scene and found nothing, according to the station.

That same morning, according to WISN-TV, Khalilah's mother Jackie Brister called 911 to report she had not spoken to her daughter since the day before, when Khalilah took her car and wallet without permission.

"I told them she wasn't right, you know? That had never happened before," Jackie told the station. "I told them that, and their concern was 'We'll find your car,'" she said.

She also recounted a phone conversation she had with Tyrielle's other grandmother, who said a woman claimed to have seen the pair prior to their deaths.

"The other grandmother called me and said, 'Jackie, there's a lady on my phone. She was down by Bradford Beach. She said Tyrielle came running up to her said her mother was trying to kill her, and the lady said she went back and talked to my daughter and my daughter said she was tired. She just wanted to go into the water,'" Jackie said, per the station.

Hours later, Khalilah and Tyrielle's bodies were recovered.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Now, Jackie is questioning why authorities reportedly did not issue an Amber Alert when she first notified them of her daughter and granddaughter's disappearances.

"I don't think the sheriff took it seriously when we called Wednesday night and was talking about her going into the water. Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued then?" Jackie said.

"I'm very angry because now I don't have my daughter. I don't get to see my granddaughter grow up," she added.

Tyrielle's great uncle Donnell Boose told WTMJ the 7-year-old "had so much joy, so much life."

"Just every time you see her. So spunky and full of joy. It's a tough one. This is tough."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Leilani Dream Burley
Father Charged After Police Find the Body of a 1-Year-Old Girl in a Calif. River 
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=521055220058830&set=a.230309312466757&type=3 hed: South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving
South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'
Tara Book, 43, and her daughter, Brittany Buras, 23
Louisiana Mother Killed Daughter, Then Called 911 Before Turning Gun on Herself
Jolissa Fuentes Missing
Calif. Woman, 22, Missing for 2 Months Found Dead After Suffering Car Crash Off Local Cliff
Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17
A Missing Texas Teen Was Found in Nebraska. Police Found His Dead Mother in Trunk of His Car
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
Byanca Cruz Tovar
10-Year-Old Boy Watches Mom Get Stabbed to Death by Stepdad, Who Then Took His Own Life
novita brazil
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
Debbie Collier
911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island which is now a crime scene after a mother is suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Three children were found unconscious on the beach near the Coney Island boardwalk early Monday morning. Detectives were trying to question the mother at the local police precinct house after she was picked up two miles down the boardwalk.
Brooklyn Mother Charged with Murder for Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children Near Coney Island
https://www.gofundme.com/f/afghgx-karina-castro?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Woman Allegedly Beheaded in Calif. Street Identified, Her Father and Grandmother Speak Out
Carissa Lewis
6-Month-Old Louisiana Girl Dies in Hot Car and Her Mom Is Charged with Murder
Molly Cheng drowns herself and 3 children in Vadnais Lake after husband shot himself
Police Say Minnesota Mom Smothered 2 of 3 Kids She Murdered Before Killing Herself
Image
5-Year-Old Boy Shoots Brother, 8, Dead in Arkansas While Mother Sleeps: 'Loss for Words'
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Card Placeholder Image
Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide