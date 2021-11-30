Gloria Satterfield purportedly died after a 2018 "trip and fall" accident at the Murdaughs' South Carolina home

911 Call of Murdaugh Housekeeper's Fatal Fall Raises Questions on Death, Which Is Under Investigation

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released a 911 tape Tuesday of the 2018 falling incident involving longtime Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield purportedly died after a "trip and fall" accident at the Murdaughs' South Carolina home on Feb. 2 of that year.

In the 9:24 a.m. call, a caller, identified by Satterfield family attorney Eric Bland in a statement to PEOPLE as Maggie Murdaugh, tells the operator that Satterfield "has fallen, and her head is bleeding. I cannot get her up," she says.

SLED does not identify the name of the female caller but the 911 operator mentions that a "Maggie" had called the emergency line.

Maggie Murdaugh was murdered along with her 22-year-old son Paul in June. Her husband, once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh, discovered their bodies outside their home and called 911.

During the 911 call, which lasted more than six minutes, the woman tells the operator that Satterfield fell going up eight brick steps outside.

Asked by the operator if the housekeeper was responsive, the caller first replies no but then says, "I mean, she's mumbling."

A male voice, identified by Bland as Paul Murdaugh, then gets on the phone.

"Ma'am she can't talk," he tells the operator when asked what kind of pain Satterfield is in. "She's cracked her head and there's blood on the concrete and she's bleeding out of her left ear. And out of her head. She's cracked her skull."

"I was holding her up and she told me to turn her loose, and she was trying to use her arm but then she fell back over," he adds. "I believe she's maybe hit her head and maybe has a concussion or something."

According to a narrative of the Colleton County dispatch report, Satterfield was airlifted to a hospital where she later died at Trinity Medical Center on Feb. 26, 2018.

A well-known family in the South Carolina Lowcountry, the Murdaughs came into the national spotlight after prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh came home on the night of June 7, 2021, to find Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, shot to death on the grounds of their hunting lodge.

Police are still searching for their killer or killers.

murdaugh family Alex and Maggie Murdaugh

Authorities are also trying to unravel the knot of alleged illegal activity, scandal and bizarre behavior centered on Alex Murdaugh that surfaced after the killings.

Murdaugh had said Satterfield died after tripping over his family's dogs, Eric Bland, an attorney for Satterfield's sons, alleged to PEOPLE previously.

In September, SLED announced that it was opening an investigation into Satterfield's death.

SLED officials said that a coroner had recently found inconsistencies surrounding Satterfield's death. The incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time.

Her manner of death was listed as natural on her death certificate.