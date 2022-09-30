911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'

Authorities have released several 911 calls connected to Debbie Collier's disappearance, and in one of them, the caller mentions the murdered mom had a previous confrontation with an ex-convict.

Fox News obtained audio of the calls, including one from Collier's sister, Diane Shirley, in which she explains she heard from her niece that Collier was missing. Shirley further explained to the dispatcher she is worried about Debbie's well-being and relays that her niece told her Debbie had been in a car crash with a truck driver, who was also a former inmate, out on parole.

Shirley said that she was told by her niece that Collier "was in an accident about a month ago." She explained Collier had been driving behind a truck when a loose can of paint fell from the vehicle and hit her car.

"The paint went everywhere, and the driver was trying to convince my sister not to tell the cops that he was driving because he was out on parole," Shirley says in the call. "And there was a stipulation to his parole that he could not drive."

Collier's husband, Steve Collier, and her daughter, Amanda Bearden, also made calls to 911 on Sept. 10, the day before the 59-year-old Athens woman's body would be recovered from the bottom of an embankment.

The husband said in his call he came home from working all day to find his wife wasn't home. He added that Amanda found Collier's purse with her driver's license in the house. He also mentioned the message that had been sent to Amanda that day from Collier's Venmo account as part of a nearly $2,400 transfer, which read, "They are not going to let me go, love you."

When she was reported missing on Sept. 10, police were told that Collier was last seen the night before, heading to bed at 9 p.m.

Surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton shows Collier purchasing a tarp, a tote bag, a torch lighter, a rain poncho and paper towels.

When her body was found, Collier was nude, on her back. It appeared she had been burned about the abdomen and the blue tarp and tote bag she'd bought were found nearby. Her right hand was still gripping the base of a small tree.

A cause of death is still pending, but police continue to call her killing a homicide.

Bearden, in a call on Sept. 11, can be heard tearfully asking to speak to the detectives handling her mother's missing persons case. She said she wanted to share additional information with investigators, including the rental agreement for the van she was last seen driving.

On Friday, investigators from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office updated the media on the case, saying Collier's death was not at all random, but "deliberate and personal."

Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said that additional surveillance footage shows Collier leaving the Family Dollar on Sept. 10 at 3:09 p.m. She stayed in her rental van Collier in the store's parking lot for 10 minutes before driving southbound on Georgia 15.

The Venmo transfer was sent to Amanda two minutes after Collier left the dollar store, police said Friday.

Police also said Friday that Collier's cell phone and purse were recovered from the scene where he remains were discovered, and that they're working to determine from which device the Venmo transfer was sent, and where the money is now.

Detectives said the case is still very much active, and that at this point, they have not ruled out any person or any scenario.

Collier had worked for years at Carriage House Realty in Athens as the front office manager. Officials have not yet commented on any possible persons of interest or potential suspects, and no arrests have been made.

Police have noted they've found no evidence to suggest Collier was abducted or that her death was a suicide.

