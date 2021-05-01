Around 90 People Found in Houston Home in Possible Human Smuggling Case: Police

“I don’t know if they were going to parcel them off into doing some work or labor, but it is definitely more of a smuggling thing and not a trafficking thing,” Houston police said

About 90 people were found inside a Houston home on Friday in what police believe is a "human smuggling" case.

Officers were tipped off on Thursday after receiving a call of potential kidnapping, Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said during a press conference.

Once officers arrived on the scene, "they realized this is actually gonna turn into a human smuggling investigation," Edwards said.

"When we got into the house we realized there were over 90 people inside and so we immediately began to assess any kind of a special threat inside," Edwards said. "It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw."

He added that the people were "huddled together" in the two-story home, but they were not tied up and police have "no knowledge of any firearms."

"I don't know if they were going to parcel them off into doing some work or labor, but it is definitely more of a smuggling thing and not a trafficking thing," Edwards added.

Edwards said that there were no children found inside the house, with the youngest person found being in their early 20s and the oldest in their late 30s.

The Houston Fire Department provided medical care, food and water to the people, who were comprised of roughly five women with the rest being men, inside the two-story house, who said "they hadn't eaten in a while," according to Edwards.

Some of the people were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever and loss of taste and smell — and rapid tests are being conducted while the people remain isolated in the house. Edwards said that some may end up needing to quarantine.

"We are concerned that there may be some positive COVID cases inside the house," Edwards said, adding that the Houston Health Department is conducting the rapid COVID testing.

There have been no arrests made yet in this case. Once COVID testing is complete, police will work to identify both the dozens of people found as well as potential smugglers.

Edwards suggested that potential smugglers or others involved would try to blend in with the rest of the people discovered in the house: "As you can imagine, somebody involved in something like this as soon as they realize that we're here, they're probably going to try to be a part of them," he said.

An investigation is ongoing.