90 Day Fiancé Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 years in Prison Without Possibility of Parole

Geoffrey Paschel, who appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée in October last year

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée during a two-day trial in October last year.

"Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen's Domestic Violence Unit obtained an eighteen-year sentence against a defendant who assaulted his fiancée and refused to let her leave her residence," a statement from Knox County Tenn. District Attorney Charme Allen read.

"Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Interference with Emergency Calls," the statement continued. "Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve eighteen years in prison without the possibility of parole."

Paschel's criminal history, which include prior convictions of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, as well as two federal drug trafficking charges, played a part in his sentencing, according to the statement from the D.A.

"With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time," Allen said.

In June 2019, officers from the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the Rocky Hill area of Knoxville, and when police arrived, the victim alleged that she had been assaulted by Paschel.

"Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim's cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence," according to a previous statement from the Knox County D.A.

The victim was able to flee to a neighbor's house once Paschel had fallen asleep.

Officers noted a large bruise on the victim's forehead, as well as bruises and abrasions on her arms and back, as well as on the inside of her lip; she was also diagnosed with a concussion.

At Paschel's October trial, he testified that the victim's bruises were self-inflicted. However, the jury found him guilty.

Paschel appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, during season four. In March 2020, fans called for the network to remove him from the show because of the allegations against him and his criminal history.

"I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past," Paschel wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?"