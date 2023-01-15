'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Arrested After Landing on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List

The arrest comes after Michael Baltimore, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, allegedly shot his former employer Kendell Jerome Cook to death in May 2021

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 04:02 PM
Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.
Photo: U.S. MARSHALS

Michael Baltimore was arrested Friday in Davie, Florida, six months after his name was added to the United States Marshal Service's 15 Most Wanted list.

The U.S. Marshals announced in a press release that the barber, 44, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, was apprehended after fleeing a bar fight Thursday night, according to CNN, after he allegedly shot his former employer Kendell Jerome Cook to death in May 2021.

The Davie Police Department (DPD) and the U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Officers from the DPD responded to the altercation Thursday night, when witnesses said that a man with a knife threatened to retrieve a gun from his car, the Marshals Service said. The suspect then fled in a car driven by a woman.

After police discovered the car the next morning, they let the woman go and arrested Baltimore after his fingerprints alerted officers to his "Most Wanted" status. According to CNN, authorities said he attempted to give officers a fake name, and he was discovered with a loaded handgun, drugs and three fake ID cards.

Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr. 90 Day Fiancé
Kendall Cook (left) and Michael Anthony Baltimore. TLC

Baltimore is currently being detained in Florida, where he will face local charges, CNN reported.

He's also accused of shooting Cook to death and injuring employee Anthony White at Cook's GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021, according to the U.S. Marshalls. Baltimore previously worked for Cook until 2019.

The Marshals Service added Baltimore to the 15 Most Wanted list in July, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also offered a $10,000 reward, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offered an additional $2,000.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Baltimore was originally wanted by Carlisle Police Department on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and firearms violations shortly after the crime when White and another witness identified Baltimore, according to WGAL 8.

Police said a personal conflict between Baltimore and the victims led to the shooting. Cook had allegedly been receiving threats from Baltimore for several months before the shooting, Penn Live reported.

Baltimore and Cook both appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2019, when they informed Ashley Martson that her husband Jay Smith cheated on her with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.

Related Articles
Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Added to Marshals' Most Wanted List After Being Accused of Murder
Cesar Montelongo
Texas Maintenance Worker Fixing Pipes on Christmas Eve Is Fatally Shot by Man Who Mistook Him for Burglar 
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
Brandon Manyo Dixon West Virginia Department of Corrections
Man Arrested After 2 British Tourists Were Shot Near a Bar in California's Famed Venice Beach
Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey
How a True Crime Podcast Freed 2 Georgia Men Wrongfully Imprisoned 25 Years on Murder Conviction
This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene
5 Officers Charged in 2019 Death of Black Driver Ronald Greene, Who Was Punched, Dragged by Cops
nypd
Fatally Stabbed Man Marks 11th New York City Subway System Killing of 2022
Mary Marshall and her dog
Bride-to-Be Raleigh Shooting Victim Was Killed While Trying to Save Her Dog, Fiancé Says
Wesley Brownlee Stockton Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths Arrested While 'He Was Out Hunting,' Police Say. credit: Stockton Police Department
Stockton Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 6 Deaths Arrested While 'He Was Out Hunting,' Police Say
Dallas Woman, 21, Shot to Death Over Outcome of Pick-Up Basketball Game. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=108980777680739&set=a.108980811014069. Asia Womack
Dallas Woman, 21, Shot to Death Allegedly Over Outcome of Pick-Up Basketball Game
Keaira Bennefield
New York Mother of 3 Is Fatally Shot One Day After Estranged Husband Was Charged with Domestic Violence
Allison Rice
Killing of LSU Student Allison Rice Appears to Be 'Isolated and Random Act': Police
Caroline Schwitzky, 90 Day Fiance Alum Caroline Schwitzky Survives an Alleged Murder Attempt
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Caroline Schwitzky Survives an Alleged Murder Attempt by Her Boyfriend
James Howard Jackson; https://www.instagram.com/p/CL4adGlBwiv/ Saint Rocque/ Instagram
New Reward Offered for Man Who Allegedly Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker and Then Was Released by Mistake
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
'16 Bullet Holes': 2 Teens Accused of Shooting at Vehicle, Killing Colo. Boys Aged 13 and 15
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library