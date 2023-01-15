'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Arrested After Landing on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List

Michael Baltimore was arrested Friday in Davie, Florida, six months after his name was added to the United States Marshal Service's 15 Most Wanted list.

The U.S. Marshals announced in a press release that the barber, 44, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, was apprehended after fleeing a bar fight Thursday night, according to CNN, after he allegedly shot his former employer Kendell Jerome Cook to death in May 2021.

The Davie Police Department (DPD) and the U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Officers from the DPD responded to the altercation Thursday night, when witnesses said that a man with a knife threatened to retrieve a gun from his car, the Marshals Service said. The suspect then fled in a car driven by a woman.

After police discovered the car the next morning, they let the woman go and arrested Baltimore after his fingerprints alerted officers to his "Most Wanted" status. According to CNN, authorities said he attempted to give officers a fake name, and he was discovered with a loaded handgun, drugs and three fake ID cards.

Kendall Cook (left) and Michael Anthony Baltimore. TLC

Baltimore is currently being detained in Florida, where he will face local charges, CNN reported.

He's also accused of shooting Cook to death and injuring employee Anthony White at Cook's GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021, according to the U.S. Marshalls. Baltimore previously worked for Cook until 2019.

The Marshals Service added Baltimore to the 15 Most Wanted list in July, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also offered a $10,000 reward, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offered an additional $2,000.

Baltimore was originally wanted by Carlisle Police Department on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and firearms violations shortly after the crime when White and another witness identified Baltimore, according to WGAL 8.

Police said a personal conflict between Baltimore and the victims led to the shooting. Cook had allegedly been receiving threats from Baltimore for several months before the shooting, Penn Live reported.

Baltimore and Cook both appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2019, when they informed Ashley Martson that her husband Jay Smith cheated on her with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.