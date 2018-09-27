Daughter of 90 Day Fiancé Star Accused of 12 Counts of Child Molestation

Scottie Deem, the daughter of 90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem, has been charged with multiple counts of child molestation, PEOPLE confirms.

According to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE, Scottie was arrested on Sept. 27, 2017, in Hazlehurst, Georgia, on suspicion of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

She was subsequently charged with 11 counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of statutory rape relating to incidents that allegedly occurred between July 1 and Aug. 31 of that year, the indictment states.

The indictment shows her suspected victim is a boy under the age of 16.

On Sept. 28, 2017, one day after she was arrested, Scottie was released on a $38,700 bond. She was also ordered to stay away from all children under the age of 18 as well as any public areas where children would likely be seen.

Nearly one year later, on Sept. 12, 2018, court documents were filed to indict Scottie on all 13 counts.

Prosecutors, who declined to comment on a pending case, have accused Scottie of various forms of abuse including sodomy, oral sex and performing “an indecent act in the presence of” five children who were all underage.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Her attorney, Frank Smith, declined to comment to PEOPLE but has reportedly said she will plead not guilty.

Scottie’s mom, Angela, and Angela’s boyfriend are one of several relationships featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, a spin-off of the popular TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé.

Before the 90 Days follows new couples — only one of whom lives in the U.S. — early in their romance and in the lead up to starting a K-1 visa process to move to America.

Scottie has been in multiple episodes of the series helping her mother figure out her relationship.

She will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC did not have a comment on her arrest.

Scottie is not the first member of her family to encounter legal trouble. Angela was arrested and charged with drunken driving earlier this month.

According to a booking report obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Angela was driving 60 mph, nearly 30 miles above the speed limit, when she was pulled over by the police.

The booking report noted “a strong alcohol odor coming from inside the vehicle,” and after a field sobriety test proved positive, Angela was handcuffed and taken to the Treutlen Probation Detention Center.

This disposition of Angela’s DUI case was not immediately clear on Thursday.