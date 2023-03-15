9-Year-Old Nev. Boy Is Killed by Stray Bullet While Home Watching 'SpongeBob SquarePants'

SirArmani Clark was killed by the bullet, while his 6-year-old brother was shot in the leg

By Steve Helling
Published on March 15, 2023 05:01 PM
SirArmani Clark
SirAmani Clark. Photo: GoFundMe

Two young boys were shot when a stray bullet ripped through the wall of their Las Vegas Valley apartment on Tuesday night — and one of them, a 9-year-old, has died from his injuries.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police responded to the Town & Country Manor apartment complex shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a shooting. The two boys were struck while watching the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

Nine-year-old SirArmani Clark was killed. His 6-year-old brother, Honor Tate, was shot in the leg. Honor is expected to recover.

After hearing the gunshots, the boys' family members came running from the next room.

"We heard Honor whimper," the boys' mother, Justine Tate, told Fox 5 News. "No sound from Armani. He doesn't say anything. All I can visualize at this point is my baby's head dropping and falling to the side."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities believe that one of the family's neighbors fired the deadly shot.

"There appears to be a gunshot that came from a neighboring apartment that went through the wall and into their apartment and struck the juvenile," Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told the Review-Journal.

The neighbor was arrested after the shooting. Authorities have not publicly named him, but said that he was a convicted felon who should not have been using a gun.

"He is out there showing off with a gun, and then pulls the trigger on the gun and kills one kid and hospitalizes another," Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told the Review-Journal.

It's unclear what charges the neighbor will face.

The shooting has devastated the boys' family. They have created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

"If I could have took that bullet for them, I would have," Justine Tate told Fox 5. "I would rather them live without a mommy than to lose their life."

Related Articles
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
Lindsey Whitman and Ricardo Quinones
Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped
Tulsa Police Car
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say
Aliza Spencer
Girl, 12, Was Killed by Stray Bullet While Walking Home with Father and Brother
Johntae Hudson. https://www.gofundme.com/f/johntae-hudson-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined. Teen Killed in Mall of America Shooting Remembered as 'Most Loving and Caring Person' as Arrests Made. Gofundme
Teen Killed in Mall of America Shooting Remembered as 'Most Loving and Caring Person,' 5 Arrested
Yetundi Maples
Nev. Mom Was Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend in Front of Son, 6, Who Ran to Neighbors for Help
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
On August 27th , the life of Ava Phillips was taken tragically by a senseless act of gun violence
Ga. Girl, 7, Is Killed by Stray Bullet When Dispute at Family Gathering Escalates to Gunfire
Devin Page
'Always Happy' Louisiana Boy, 3, Killed by Stray Bullet While Lying in Bed
Brandoniya Bennett
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Khyara Tay
'Outgoing, Adventurous' N.Y. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet, Suspects at Large
Mary Beth Bergum, Nancy Bergum, and Mark Bergum
N.Y. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself, Leaving 4 Children Orphaned
Kamari Oliver
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Located After Allegedly Leaving His Homework in Getaway Car
Byron Manning
Nevada Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Brother, Then Calls Ex Laughing: Police
Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate. https://www.gofundme.com/f/3x4xn6-funeral-services?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3E9XbBsKrKWXwKLXQ-7mQeKGR86tsTV8T3YKXyzfCxzYoFLMwS-e05Q2c. Gofundme.
Family Remembers Mom Who Was Fatally Shot by Neighbor During Target Practice: 'a Senseless Death'