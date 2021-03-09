9-Year-Old Mo. Boy Is Fatally Shot, and Grandmother Says It Was Case of Mistaken Identity

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Louis on Sunday night -- and police say his death was a case of mistaken identity.

Caion Greene was at his grandmother's home with his 7-month-old brother, his mother and her fiancé on Sunday night. The family was there to deliver food to Caion's grandmother, Christine Greene.

As the family left, a shot rang out. According to the Riverfront Times, two unidentified men had opened fire on the family's vehicle. No one else in the car was injured. Caion, 9, was struck in the heart. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but it was too late. According to family members, Caion's last word was "ouch."

Caion was supposed to get an award for excellence as a student at Peabody Elementary School the following day, Fox 2 reports. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis City Public Schools tells the station that the district's crisis response team held virtual meetings with Caion's classmates to help them cope with the loss.

While authorities try to determine the identity of the shooters, Caion's family is inconsolable.

"They killed a nine-year-old kid," Christine Greene tells KSDK-TV. "The violence has to stop somewhere. Can we get the guns taken out the street? They killed my 9-year-old over a mistaken identity."