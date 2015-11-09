9-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Pit Bull on Long Island

A 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pit bull on Sunday.

The girl, who has not been identified by name, was playing with two other friends in the backyard of an Elmont, New York, home when she was attacked by the dog, WABC reports.

Witnesses said the dog latched on to the girl’s neck and shook her violently. A neighbor tried to pull the dog off the girl, but couldn’t, so she called 911, according to CBS New York.

When the responding officers showed up, the dog let go of the girl and charged at one of them. The officer fired several rounds at the canine, killing it.

The girl was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, Newsday reports.

The dog’s owner, 29-year-old Carlyle Arnold, was arrested at the scene on the unrelated charge of violation of an order of protection. Charges are not expected to be filed in the attack, according to CBS New York.