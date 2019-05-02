9-Year-Old Girl Went Missing 3 Months Ago, and Cadaver Dogs Might Have Picked up Her Scent

Image zoom Pennington County Sheriff's Office

Three months after 9-year-old Serenity Dennard disappeared, South Dakota investigators believe they may have a new lead.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom has revealed that K-9 units have picked up a cadaver scent within a mile of where Serenity was last seen alive in Rapid City, the Argus Leader, Rapid City Journal and Newscenter1 report.

Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home on Feb. 3. Two people who do not work for the organization and were in the parking lot saw her leave and head north on a nearby road.

“Those two witnesses drove back out onto South Rockerville road and didn’t see Serenity,” Thom said, Newscenter1 reports. “In that three-to-five minute window, she was no longer on the road. Where she went from there is what we’re trying to ascertain.”

The search for Serenity turned into a recovery effort days after she disappeared due to severe cold weather, the Journal reported at the time. Thom said while it is unclear if the cadaver scent belongs to Serenity, he trusts the K-9’s skills.

“We wouldn’t know if that’s a scent from Serenity or from some unknown cadaver,” Thom said. “There’s no guarantee on any of this”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Speaking to the Journal in March, Serenity’s adoptive parents described the girl as intelligent and loving, but troubled.

“She likes to be the center of attention, she likes all eyes on her,” her mother, Kasandra Dennard said. “She’s charming. She can win your heart but at the same time she’s going to tear it apart at some time, too.”

The couple told the paper their daughter struggles with severe reactive attachment disorder and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, which sometimes triggered her to act out by threatening to harm herself or run away.

Kasandra Dennard explained that she believes Serenity’s struggles stem from both her parents being absent when she was young and having to be raised by many different people.

Over the course of two years, Serenity was placed in in 12 or 13 foster homes. Her parents eventually decided to enroll Serenity at the Children’s Home in 2018 for schooling and intensive inpatient therapy.

Prior to that, they had tried two years of outpatient therapy, but Serenity’s “behaviors were getting worse,” Kasandra recalled.

Before February, Serenity had threatened to run away from the Children’s Home and once attempted to leave but was stopped by a member of staff. Recently, Kasandra said she and her ex-husband, Chad, had seen progress in Serenity.

“She is the strongest person I know in the world,” Kasandra told the Journal. “She overcomes so much.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennington Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.