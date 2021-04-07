"Daddy's coming from my birthday... he didn't bring presents," the little girl told the operator

Girl, 9, Calls 911 After Dad Kills Her Mom and Sisters Before Killing Himself During Her Birthday

A 9-year-old girl called 911 after her father fatally shot three people, including her mother, and then himself in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Officers responded to the report of the shooting around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 360 block of Sutter Avenue, the New York Police Department told NBC News.

When they arrived, they found two victims in the hallway and one in the living room. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reports.

The NYPD identified the victims as Rasheeda Barzey, 45, and her daughter's Solei Spears, 20, and Chloe Spears, 16.

The gunman, identified as 46-year-old Joseph McCrimon, was found dead on the sidewalk near the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police told NBC News.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told the Associated Press that Barzey and McCrimon shared the 9-year-old girl, who has not been identified and were in a relationship for 20 years.

The other two victims were Barzey's daughters with a different father, police said.

The family was hosting a birthday party for the 9-year-old at the time of the shooting, Essig said, according to AP.

When she called 911, she told the dispatcher: "Daddy's coming from my birthday... he didn't bring presents," Essig told AP.

There was no history of domestic violence between Barzey and McCrimons, as well as no previous 911 calls. However, Essig said their relationship had been "very rocky."

"We know he left in an agitated state to meet her," Essig said, according to AP.

McCrimons was previously convicted of manslaughter and served more than eight years in state prison, according to jail records. He was released in 2003.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.