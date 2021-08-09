9-Year-Old Ga. Boy Killed in His Bed During Seemingly Random Drive-By Shooting

A 9-year-old Georgia boy was fatally shot as he slept in his bed after an unknown suspect opened fire on his family home.

"This is a senseless killing," Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said during a press conference Monday.

On Sunday night around 11 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned that 9-year-old Nigel Brown was found unresponsive in his bed by his mother.

According to authorities, Nigel's mother had gone to check on him after hearing several gunshots that came from a car driving through the area. The boy had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Nigel and his mother, two other children and their great-grandfather were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

It appears the shooting was random, but authorities are continuing to investigate.

No arrests have been made in the case. During Monday's press conference, Persley and Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards spoke out against gun violence within their community.

"The police are part of the solution, we're not the final solution," Persley said. "This is a community problem and though it can easily be said this is happening across the United States, but right here in Albany, Georgia, I'm asking for everybody who's concerned who is a member, whether you have a business here, a residence here, whatever it may be—what are you willing to do to save this community? I need your help."

He added: "I really need the community to help bring justice to the family of Nigel Brown."

Edwards said his office was making gun violence a priority and that he would recommend a punishment for the crime that would be "as severe as possible."