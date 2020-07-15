Javonni Carson is currently recovering from surgery at home, his mother told NBC News

9-Year-Old Boy Shot in Atlanta Drive-By Shooting While Making TikTok Videos with His Siblings

A 9-year-old boy was sent into surgery last week after he was hit in a drive-by shooting in Atlanta.

Javonni Carson was reportedly making TikTok videos with his older siblings last Wednesday when he was caught by gunfire and struck four times, shattering his femur, in a drive-by shooting near an East Atlanta parking lot that night, NBC News reported Tuesday.

An Atlanta Police Department incident report obtained by the outlet said that multiple cars were hit in the shooting, and that two other people were also shot and survived, NBC News reported. The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Javonni underwent surgery and is now recovering at home, though his mother said that he is having trouble moving and will begin physical therapy in the coming weeks.

"He's here, so that's a blessing," Keyona Carson told NBC News. "He's 9 years old, taking shots. He didn't deserve this."

NBC reported that Javonni was with his older siblings — sister Paris Wise, 14, and brother Jarvis Wise Jr., 11 — as well as his father Jarvis Denton Wise at the time of the shooting. Keyona told the outlet that the horrific event will surely have an impact on Javonni and her other kids.

"My other two kids were there, too, and they saw everything," she said. "I'm really at a loss for words and the fact that I wasn't there to help makes it harder."

Keyona said that all three children "have to get counseling" as a result of the shooting.

"He's afraid. Forty-two shells. It's a lot for any kid to have to witness," she said.

A GoFundMe campaign was created last week to raise money for Javonni's medical bills.

The young boy is described as a "striving football player and rapper" who is "loved by many because his character and personality is so magnetic."

"Thank you for all the prayers that my baby just be as normal as he was while making his tik tok video," the fundraiser's page reads.