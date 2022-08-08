9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Girl by Accident While Playing with Loaded Gun

Baltimore Police say the fatal shooting happened Saturday night in the Edmondson Village section of the city

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Published on August 8, 2022 12:21 PM
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Photo: Getty

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Baltimore girl Saturday evening have concluded a 9-year-old boy shot her by accident.

A statement from Baltimore Police indicates that the boy will not be charged with a crime.

The statement identified the victim from Saturday's deadly incident as Nykayia Strawder.

At the time of the shooting, which occurred at about 8 p.m., both the boy and Nykayia were on a porch in the Edmondson Village section of the city with several other neighborhood children.

"Investigators spoke to several witnesses at the scene who informed them that the 9-year-old male was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head," reads the Baltimore Police statement. "The 9-year-old then dropped the gun and fled the location."

Police obtained a search and seizure warrant and quickly learned the gun was registered to an adult female who is related to the boy.

"That family member serves as an armed security guard," reads the statement, which notes the investigation into Nykayia's death continues.

The teen was rushed by ambulance to the nearest hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nykayia's father, Dontay Jones, spoke to WJZ-13, saying his daughter was "a very precious angel."

Said Jones: "We will never be the same without her."

A vigil for Nykayia is planned for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the site of the shooting.

