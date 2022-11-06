9 People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside a Philadelphia Bar

Multiple suspects opened fire on a large crowd just before 11 p.m. local time Saturday night

Published on November 6, 2022 05:48 PM
https://6abc.com/philadelphia-shooting-kensington-allegheny-philly-police-gun-violent/12421873/. Credit: 6ABC
Photo: 6ABC

Police are investigating an incident that took place late Saturday night outside a Philadelphia bar that led to nine victims being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to ABC 6, authorities are investigating reports of multiple suspects firing into a crowd outside the establishment just before 11 p.m. local time.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that "multiple suspects" opened fire on the crowd before fleeing, and police are still investigating to establish a motive. Nearby police officers heard the gunshots as they occurred, Stanford said, according to ABC 6.

"At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just began firing," Stanford said, per the outlet.

The Philadelphia Police Department told PEOPLE that no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Getty

As of Sunday afternoon, four individuals shot have been placed in critical condition, while the other five are in stable condition, police said. All victims — who range in age from 23 to 40 — were taken to a nearby hospital by police after the incident.

ABC 6 reported that more than 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Stanford called the incident a "public safety threat," according to CNN.

"We'll try to gather video and hopefully be able to get some additional information as well as video surveillance that may be able to help us identify who was responsible for this," he added.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

